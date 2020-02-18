Gipsy Kings on the way back to Israel

Flamenco greats, The Gipsy Kings, are headed back to Israel for three shows later this year.The French group – whose music has been described as “Spanish flamenco and gypsy rhapsody meet salsa funk” – is best known for their smash 1987 hit “Bamboleo” and their frenetic cover of the Eagles’s “Hotel California.” According to the All Music Guide, they “are largely responsible for bringing the joyful sounds of progressive pop-oriented flamenco to the world.” The band will host local piano whiz Shlomi Shabat for three shows, on September 8 at the Charles Bronfman Auditorium in Tel Aviv, September 14 at the Omer Amphitheater and September 15 at the Haifa Congress Center.Tickets starting at NIS 199 are available at www.leaan.co.il or *8780 for the Tel Aviv and Haifa shows and www.ticket4u.co.il or *8949 for the Omer show.