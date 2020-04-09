The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Great character actor, Allen Garfield, is dead from the coronavirus

Deadline reported that Garfield, who was 80, died on April 7 of complications of COVID-19. He had been living at the Motion Picture Home in Woodland Hills, California.

By HANNAH BROWN  
APRIL 9, 2020 17:17
Allen Garfield in the 1974 film The Conversation (photo credit: YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT)
Allen Garfield in the 1974 film The Conversation
(photo credit: YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT)
Hollywood is mourning the loss of Allen Garfield, one of the best character actors of all time, to the novel coronavirus.
Deadline reported that Garfield, who was 80, died on April 7 of complications of COVID-19. He had been living at the Motion Picture Home in Woodland Hills, California and had had health issues since suffering a stroke in 1999.
Born Allen Goorwitz to a Jewish family in Newark, N.J. in 1939, Garfield used his real last name in a few of the movies he made after his father’s death as a tribute, but the vast majority of his 119 acting credits were with his stage name.  Garfield, who often played nervous schemers, worked with a Who’s Who of the great directors of the 20th century, including Francis Ford Coppola, Robert Altman, Roman Polanski, Brian De Palma, Woody Allen, Milos Forman, Wim Wenders and Billy Wilder.
No matter what part he played, Garfield’s performance was invariably a highlight of every film or television series in which he appeared. He began his movie career in 1968, a moment when glossy Hollywood extravaganzas were fading and grittier stories were being told. Garfield was the perfect fit for the new type of cinema that was in ascendance, where people looked and sounded real.
He had his first important role in the black comedy, Putney Swope (1969) directed by Robert Downey Sr., the father of the well-known actor. Among the high-profile movies that he had key roles in were Coppola’s The Conversation  (1974), Altman’s Nashville, Wilder’s The Front Page (1974), John G. Avildsen’s Cry Uncle (1971), De Palma’s Greetings (1968), Get to Know Your Rabbit (1972) and Hi, Mom! (1970), Michael Ritchie’s The Candidate (1972) with Robert Redford, WendersThe State of Things (1982) and Until the End of the World (1991) and Frank Darabont’s The Majestic (2001). He also appeared in low-budget gems such as Howard Zieff’s Slither (1973) and blockbusters including Tony Scott’s 1987 Beverly Hills Cop II.

After his 1999 stroke, Polanski chose to use him in The Ninth Gate anyway, making his partial paralysis part of his character. In 2004, he suffered another stroke.
In an interview with Skip E. Lowe, he said that he hadn’t thought of Newark as being such a tough place to grow up, although he acknowledged, “I do remember getting beaten up by the barbarians on the way home from Temple Bnai Abraham.”
He became a Golden Gloves boxer to fight off anti-Semitic bullies, he said, and later worked as a journalist for 10 years, starting off as a copy boy for the Star-Ledger in Newark and eventually graduating to sports writing. He became the managing editor of a paper in Linden, New Jersey and continued to box, thinking he would be “the Jewish Hemingway.” Once he decided to become an actor, he studied at the Actors Studio in New York, before beginning to get parts on screen.
Many of his colleagues paid tribute to Garfield on social media, including Ronee Blakely, his Nashville co-star. She posted Tuesday on Facebook:  “RIP Allen Garfield, the great actor who played my husband in Nashville, has died today of Covid; I hang my head in tears; condolences to family and friends; I will post more later; cast and crew, sending love.” 


Tags actor jewish movie Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Passing over coronavirus this Passover By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ayelet Shaked to 'Post': We all must cooperate, but not lose our values By AYELET SHAKED
Gil Troy This Passover, pack your Coronasederette with Zionist thinkers – opinion By GIL TROY
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Don’t build a wall around the haredim – opinion By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Sylvan Adams Coronavirus: If this is war, we must attack the enemy, without fear By SYLVAN ADAMS

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 BDS founder: If Israel develops coronavirus vaccine you can take it
Omar Barghouti, founder of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel and a co-founder of BDS
4 Coronavirus: Netanyahu announces nationwide lockdown until Friday
An ambulance driving in the central Israeli city of Elad, April 5, 2020
5 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by