Gordon Ramsay tours Jerusalem

Chef Gordon Ramsay poses at the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.
(photo credit: DANNY MOLOSHOK/ REUTERS)
Celebrity chef and TV star Gordan Ramsay quietly arrived in Israel this week, and set about touring the Old City of Jerusalem.
“First time in Jerusalem, and this place is crazy - crazy!” Ramsay said in his Instagram story on Thursday, alongside video from the Old City. “Now we’re in the Christian quarter of Jerusalem, beautiful, beautiful,” he continued.
Ramsay also shared images from the Mosque of Omar, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and other sites around the Old City. The visit by the chef – known for his shows Hell’s Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, MasterChef and more – took Israel’s media by surprise.
According to Ynet, Ramsay is in Jerusalem filming a campaign for the NICE software company, which is headquartered in Ra’anana. Last week, the company released a video campaign featuring several chefs pretending to be Ramsay, before he dismisses them with the tagline “Don’t compromise on anything less than the real thing.”
On his own social media, Ramsay did not indicate the reason for his trip. This is the celebrity chef’s first time visiting Israel.
