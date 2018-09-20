September 21 2018
|
Tishrai, 12, 5779
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Gordon Ramsay tours Jerusalem

Celebrity chef reportedly in Israel to film ad campaign for Israeli software company

By
September 20, 2018 20:15
1 minute read.
Chef Gordon Ramsay poses at the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles

Chef Gordon Ramsay poses at the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. (photo credit: DANNY MOLOSHOK/ REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Celebrity chef and TV star Gordan Ramsay quietly arrived in Israel this week, and set about touring the Old City of Jerusalem.

“First time in Jerusalem, and this place is crazy - crazy!” Ramsay said in his Instagram story on Thursday, alongside video from the Old City. “Now we’re in the Christian quarter of Jerusalem, beautiful, beautiful,” he continued.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.



Ramsay also shared images from the Mosque of Omar, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and other sites around the Old City. The visit by the chef – known for his shows Hell’s Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, MasterChef and more – took Israel’s media by surprise.

According to Ynet, Ramsay is in Jerusalem filming a campaign for the NICE software company, which is headquartered in Ra’anana. Last week, the company released a video campaign featuring several chefs pretending to be Ramsay, before he dismisses them with the tagline “Don’t compromise on anything less than the real thing.”

On his own social media, Ramsay did not indicate the reason for his trip. This is the celebrity chef’s first time visiting Israel.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

The tallit (prayer shawl) is a customary Jewish prayer garment.
September 21, 2018
Uncovering the tallit, the long-standing traditional textile in Israel

By DENNIS ZINN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut