The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Habima stages ‘Masada 1942’ to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day

he play, which was written by Glenn Berenbeim, with lyrics by David Goldsmith and music by Shuki Levi, is set in the Warsaw Ghetto.

By HANNAH BROWN  
JANUARY 22, 2020 18:13
The cast of a new production at the Habima national theater Masada 1942 (photo credit: ELITZUR REUVENI)
The cast of a new production at the Habima national theater Masada 1942
(photo credit: ELITZUR REUVENI)
To mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27, Habima Theater is presenting a musical, Masada 1942, starting on January 23.
The play, which was written by Glenn Berenbeim, with lyrics by David Goldsmith and music by Shuki Levi, is set in the Warsaw Ghetto.
The plot concerns a Jewish theater troupe in the ghetto that is required by the Nazis to keep staging shows as the deportations to concentration camps increase. The troupe must contend with resistance fighters who hide at theater.
The head of the theater troupe decides to write a new play that tells the story of the Jews who fought the Romans at Masada.
On the eve of the premiere, the Nazi commander instructs the troupe’s head to reassure the audience and tell them that the planned evacuation from the ghetto the next morning will lead them to a comfortable place to live and not to death camps.
The head of the troupe and its members face a moral dilemma that affects their lives and the lives of tens of thousands of other Jews in the ghetto.
This is the first Hebrew production of the musical, which was produced in English at the West End in 2008 under the title Imagine This. 
 
Moshe Kaptan is the director. The play has two casts and the actors include Amit Farkash, Ruby Porat Shoval and Roy Miller.


Tags Israel Holocaust theater
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't let the 'Deal of the Century' muddle with Israel's political mess By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy 75 years after World War II, Jews deserve freedom from fear, too By GIL TROY
Mitchell Barak On being Jewish and naked in a German sauna By MITCHELL BARAK
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM
Itamar Marcus Palestinian Authority fights Jews to ‘defend’ all humanity By ITAMAR MARCUS

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Iran's secret underground 'missile city' unveiled
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
3 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
4 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
5 Israeli team develops 'anti-diabetes drug'
A blood glucose test is done to check sugar levels in a Type 2 Diabetes patient
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by