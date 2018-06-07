June 07 2018
Hebrew Book Week begins, celebrates 70 years of Israeli literature

For 10 days, dozens of locations will help turn the event into Israel’s largest bookstore.

By
June 7, 2018 15:24
1 minute read.
Readers check out this year's selection of books at Tel Aviv's Book Week at Rabin Square on June 6,

Readers check out this year's selection of books at Tel Aviv's Book Week at Rabin Square on June 6, 2018. (photo credit: SARAH LEVI)

Israel’s 57th annual national Hebrew Book Week kicked off Wednesday in dozens of locations throughout the country.

Celebrating 70 years of Israeli literature, this year’s Hebrew Book Week will take place in cities all over the country including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Rishon Lezion, Pardes Hana and Beit Shean from June 6 until June 16.

A ten day celebration of the written Hebrew word, this nationwide book fair will become the largest bookshop in the country and offers readers of all ages thousands of books both old and new.

Each location will also provide a variety of cultural events including meetings with authors, lectures, live musical performances plus events and activities for children and young adults including live performances based on classic children’s literature.

Because this is the largest book event in the country, there will be plenty of discounts on book purchases throughout the week.

Binny Trioks, the newly-elected chairman of the Israel Book Association, said: “In honor of Israel’s 70th anniversary, there will be a great celebration of Hebrew literature complete with enriching and stimulating events for all ages. We invite everyone to join in on the festivities which promise a wide variety of literature, a wealth of culture and tradition.”


