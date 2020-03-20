Idan Raichel to give special online live performance on Sunday

On Sunday, March 22, world renowned Israeli artist Idan Raichel will give a special online live performance from his living room. In partnership with the Jewish Agency, the event will be live-streamed at 4 pm EST / 10pm Israel time. The concert is open to all and hundreds around the world are expected to connect.



"Idan Raichel has performed throughout the globe promoting his belief in the power of music to uplift and unite people. In these challenging times, The Jewish Agency is delighted to bring the music of Idan Raichel into homes around the world, enabling all to join together and share in a message of love and hope from Israel," said the Jewish Agency in a statement.