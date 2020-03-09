The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Illuminating the arts at the Epos Art Film Festival

The festival will include many events, including workshops and panels with academics who will speak about the films.

By HANNAH BROWN  
MARCH 9, 2020 20:04
A scene from Nissan Tal's '8,000 Paperclips.' (photo credit: Courtesy)
A scene from Nissan Tal's '8,000 Paperclips.'
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The 11th Epos Festival, the International Art Film Festival, will be held this year from March 11 to 14 at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art and will feature more than 50 films, both premieres and classics, from Israel and around the world, that illuminate the arts.
The festival will open with the film The Burnt Orange Heresy, directed by Giuseppe Capotondi. It tells the story of an art dealer who is hired by a collector to steal a painting from one of the most enigmatic artists of all time. The film stars Claes Bang (The Square, The Bridge) and Elizabeth Debicki (The Night Manager, The Great Gatsby). Mick Jagger has won critical acclaim for his performance as the dealer (see below). The movie will be coming to theaters in May.
The festival will include many events, including workshops and panels with academics who will speak about the films.
One of the highlights will be a screening of Agnès Varda: From Here to There, a look at the life and work of an acclaimed French film director who died last year.
There will also be a special program of films at Beit Ariela, including movies about Leonard Cohen and Toni Morrison.
The films in the Israeli Competition section include Nitsan Tal’s 8000 Paperclips (see main story) and TED Fellow, who travels to Uganda to make art with South Sudanese children raised in Israel and deported to Africa, and examines questions about the true value of art.
Other Israeli films include the latest movie by Dan Wolman, The Fringe’s Heart, about fringe theater by Yoav Michaeli in Beersheba; Bruria Pasternak’s Stories from the Barbershop, a documentary about an actress from Russia and her life in Israel as a librarian and photographer, as well as her relationship with a director, who urges her to return to her birthplace; and Efrat Goren Moore’s Life In Light And Shade – Rachel Shavit Bentwich, a portrait of an acclaimed 90-year-old Israeli painter.
Many of the Israeli films will take place in the presence of the filmmakers. There will also be a short film competition and a video art competition and a screening of video artworks by students at Beit Berl College.
The Cinema on Cinema section features movies about Federico Fellini, Milos Forman, Bernardo Bertolucci and Marceline Loridan-Ivens, a French filmmaker and author who survived Auschwitz-Birkenau.
The Poetry & Literature section includes Swordsman: Gabriel Moked, by Shlomit and Raphael Carmeli, about a professor of philosophy and enfant terrible of the world of Israeli literature who discovered many of Israel’s literary talents and continues to publish a literary magazine, Achshav (Now). There will also be films about Irish poet Seamus Heaney and science fiction writer Ursula K. Le Guin.
The Theater section will show On Broadway, Oren Jacoby’s documentary about the evolution of Broadway and American theater.
In the Music section, Christian Berger tries to understand the universal appeal of “Ode to Joy” in the documentary Beethoven’s Ninth – Symphony for the World. Murray Grigor’s Cellist – The Legacy of Gregor Piatigorsky examines the life of the Ukraine-born Jewish cellist, who was one of the greatest musicians of the 20th century.
Other sections in the festival include Dance, Visual Arts, The Art of Rebellion and Architecture.
Films at Epos feature English and Hebrew titles.
To see the full program, go to the website at https://www.filmart.co.il


Tags Tel Aviv museum art
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Unity needed in Israel after the third elections By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak More Israelis want Netanyahu out of office than in By JEFF BARAK
From Whitney Houston’s hologram to political comebacks By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Feldman Coronavirus and Israel's tourism industry: Loss and hope – comment By MARK FELDMAN
Eli Kavon Ordinary Germans and Hitler’s prophecy By ELI KAVON

Most Read

1 Israel considers placing some Americans under coronavirus quarantine
A health worker checks the temperature of a traveller as part of the coronavirus screening procedure at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana January 30, 2020.
2 70,000 quarantined as 17th coronavirus patient discovered
MDA checking station at Ben Gurion Airport
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 Israel mulls quarantine for travelers from NY, California and Washington
The backdrop of the stage at last year’s AIPAC conference in Washington, DC
5 Iranian official involved in US hostage crisis dies of coronavirus
Iranian official involved in US embassy hostage crisis dies of coronavirus
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by