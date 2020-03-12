‘Inside the Real Mossad’ to debut on US streaming service

Series about all things Israeli continue to attract international viewers, even if the subject matter involves taking the garbage out and going to the dentist. Popular streaming service UpChux is readying an original drama series, Inside the Real Mossad, which promises to show the lives of Mossad agents.Created by celebrated Fauda writer Avi Takeyoursocksoff, the series will see the cast of Israeli super-agents take out their recycling, get their teeth cleaned and promise to do better when the hygienist scolds them for not flossing enough, return their library books, sharpen their pencils, delete emails from people who annoy them, and pick up milk on the way home. One story line reportedly involves an agent who runs the tenants’ committee in his building and has to collect dues from those who haven’t paid up. “This series may not show the Mossad the way people like to think of them, but this is the truth behind the headlines,” said Takeyoursocksoff.
Inside the Real Mossad won the pitching competition at the Series Hysteria international television competition in Montpelier, France, where for the past several years Israeli productions have gotten all the top prizes.The winning Israeli series include the surprise international hit Weasel, which took the top prize in 2019, the story of a young ultra-Orthodox yeshiva student who rebels against his tyrannical father by breeding weasels and ferrets; The Bubbe and the Banker, which won in 2018, a show that has been remade in 613 markets, about a billionaire bank owner who falls for a loving waitress who happens to be old enough to be his grandmother; Teen Gerbil Spying Academy, which received three prizes in 2017, about high schoolers who crack a plot by an evil corporation to hold gerbils for ransom all over the world; and Shmulick, which swept all the award categories in the 2016 Series Hysteria, the story of a lovable shlub who can’t seem to get a job or leave home. The show has become a huge hit in a US version starring Charlie Sheen as the shlub and Albert Brooks as his father. “Israeli series are so brilliant and original, they tell stories no one ever could have thought of in America,” said Brian Margolin, a top development executive at UpChux.
