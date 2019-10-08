Israeli fashion designer wins prestigious Karl Lagerfeld Prize

Hed Mayner accepting the Karl Lagerfeld Prize at the LVMH competition from Delphine Arnault, Director and Executive VP of Louis Vuitton. Behind them are Sidney Toledano, CEO of LVMH, Kris Van Assche, Creative Director of Berluti, and Nicolas Ghesquière, Creative Director of the house of Louis Vuitt. (photo credit: BEZALEL ACADEMY OF ARTS AND DESIGN)

For the first time, an Israeli fashion designer, Hed Mayner, won the prestigious Karl Lagerfeld Prize from the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers.



Mayner was one of 1,700 contestants from 100 different countries that entered the competition for global top fashion designers to honor and support them.

The Prize was renamed earlier this year to honor the late Karl Lagerfeld who is one of the most acclaimed fashion designers in the world.“I am so proud to be the first Israeli designer to ever enter this competition, let alone win this prize,” said Mayner. “I spend a lot of my time in Paris, but Israel is always part of who I am, there is a sense of freedom here that cannot be felt anywhere else in the world. I am thankful for all the help Bezalel Academy gave me in supporting my freedom of creative thinking and choices as a young fashion designer,” he added.Mayner received 150,000 euros in prize money and will receive business and design support from some of the leading names in fashion. He is originally from Jerusalem and a graduate of the Bazalel Academy of Arts and Design You can find his male clothing collection - which incorporates Jewish traditional Orthodox clothing and the olive green IDF uniform - at different boutiques and on the runway at French fashion weeks.The competition took place at the Foundation Louis Vuitton in Paris on Sept. 4.

