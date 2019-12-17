if(window.innerWidth>=1024) { googletag.defineSlot('/6943/JPost_2017/Desktop/All_Regular_Ad_Units/Article_300x600_Sidebar_1', [[300, 600], [300, 300], [160, 600], [300, 250], [120, 600]], 'div-gpt-ad-1478795987940-2').addService(googletag.pubads()); }
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Israeli film, Advocate, makes Oscar shortlist

Advocate, a portrait of lawyer Lea Tsemel, who has defended terrorists, generated controversy in Israel after it won the Docaviv competition in the spring.

By HANNAH BROWN  
DECEMBER 17, 2019 08:08
DocAviv festival 2018 (photo credit: FACEBOOK)
DocAviv festival 2018
(photo credit: FACEBOOK)
An Israeli film, Advocate by Rachel Leah Jones and Philippe Bellaiche, made the shortlist for an Academy Award nomination in the Best Documentary Feature category.
The shortlists for Oscars in nine categories were released by the Academy on Monday night.
Advocate, a portrait of lawyer Lea Tsemel, who has defended terrorists, generated controversy in Israel after it won the Docaviv competition in the spring. Bereaved families of those killed by terrorists protested the choice. Mifal Hapayis, the national lottery that funds a cash prize for Docaviv, responded to the protests by saying it would no longer fund this prize and investigated legal ways to rescind the award to Advocate. In November, the mayor of Maalot Tarshiha refused to allow the film to screen at a municipal auditorium as part of the Docaviv Galilee festival, although another venue was found.
Movies from all over the world compete in the documentary category — 159 were submitted this year — and countries do not put forward an official entry, as is the case with the Best International Feature category, formerly known as Best Foreign Language Film.  Israel’s official selection in this category, Incitement by Yaron Zilberman, a drama about Yitzhak Rabin’s assassin, Yigal Amir, did not make the shortlist of 10 films.
Another Israeli film, Sameh Zoabi’s Tel Aviv on Fire, which received funding from Luxembourg, was put forward as an official selection by that country and also did not make the list. The 10 movies that are competing for a nomination this year are from France, South Korea, Spain, Senegal, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, North Macedonia, Poland and Russia.
A record 93 countries submitted entries in this category this year. A country’s official entry is usually the Best Picture winner in its film awards, in Israel’s case, the Ophir Awards. Israel has been nominated 10 times in this category but has never won. It has not had a nominee since Joseph Cedar’s Footnote in 2012 and has not been shortlisted since 2017, when Samuel Maoz’s Foxtrot made the shortlist. There have been many critically acclaimed and commercially successful Israeli films in the past seven years so perhaps the Israel Academy for Film, which votes on the Ophir Awards, may want to rethink how it chooses its winners.
Parasite from South Korea, Pain and Glory from Spain, France’s Les Miserables and Senegal’s Atlantics are considered the top contenders on this list. Two of the films on the shortlist, Hungary’s Those Who Remained and the Czech Republic’s The Painted Bird, have Holocaust themes. The Painted Bird, based on a novel by Jerzy Kosiński, has been called the most graphically violent Holocaust film ever.
Israeli director Dekel Berenson’s short film, Ashmina, which has won prizes in Iran and Iraq and which was considered a contender in the Best Live-Action Short Film category, did not make the shortlist. Last year, Skin, a film by Israeli director Guy Nattiv, won in this category.
The 92nd Academy Award nominations will be announced on January 13 and the awards will be presented at a ceremony on February 9.


Tags oscars israeli film award
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Iran’s cover up By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isaac Herzog The French parliament’s much needed moral clarity on antisemitism By ISAAC HERZOG
Shmuley Boteach As Jews are gunned down in New Jersey, Cory Booker tours Iowa’s cornfields By SHMULEY BOTEACH
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Only the voters can put a prime minister out to pasture By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Moshe Dann The EU’s proxy war against Israel By MOSHE DANN

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by