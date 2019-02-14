Israeli version of Matisyahu song chosen for World Radio Day

The Koolulam band leads 3,000 participants in Haifa.
(photo credit: YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
An Israeli version of One Day
, the hit song by Jewish-American singer Matisyahu was chosen by World Radio Day to be broadcasted by over 2,000 radio stations worldwide. The version of the song was performed by Israeli group Koolulam
along with 3,000 audience participants in Haifa. Led by musical director Ben Yefet, Koolulam concerts incorporate audience participation with a diverse audience of Jews, Christian and Muslims in a variety of multi-lingual songs.
The musical group announced on their Facebook page, "we feel honored to be part of this wonderful occasion. Thank you to 'One Day One Choir' for helping make this happen. We hope that 'One Day' every day will be peaceful."
One Day
was originally released by Matisyahu in 2008
and has since been covered by many artists and featured on TV shows, including the NBC broadcast of the 2010 Winter Olympics. Matisyahu made headlines with his Jewish-themed music being nominated for a Grammy award in 2006.
The Koolulam version is in Hebrew, English and Arabic, a good fit for this year's World Radio Day theme of Dialogue, Tolerance, and Peace.
Launched in 2001, Wold Radio Day is a an initiative of UNESCO - the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and held every year on February 13.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>