Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Israeli version of Matisyahu song chosen for World Radio Day

The Hebrew, English and Arabic version of 'One Day' by Matisyahu was chosen by UNESCO to be broadcast on 2,000 radio stations around the globe.

By BEN BRESKY
February 14, 2019 09:21
1 minute read.
Koolulam band

The Koolulam band leads 3,000 participants in Haifa. (photo credit: YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

An Israeli version of One Day, the hit song by Jewish-American singer Matisyahu was chosen by World Radio Day to be broadcasted by over 2,000 radio stations worldwide. The version of the song was performed by Israeli group Koolulam along with 3,000 audience participants in Haifa. Led by musical director Ben Yefet, Koolulam concerts incorporate audience participation with a diverse audience of Jews, Christian and Muslims in a variety of multi-lingual songs. 

The musical group announced on their Facebook page, "we feel honored to be part of this wonderful occasion. Thank you to 'One Day One Choir' for helping make this happen. We hope that 'One Day' every day will be peaceful."

 

One Day was originally released by Matisyahu in 2008 and has since been covered by many artists and featured on TV shows, including the NBC broadcast of the 2010 Winter Olympics. Matisyahu made headlines with his Jewish-themed music being nominated for a Grammy award in 2006.
The Koolulam version is in Hebrew, English and Arabic, a good fit for this year's World Radio Day theme of Dialogue, Tolerance, and Peace. 


Launched  in 2001, Wold Radio Day is a an initiative of UNESCO - the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and held every year on February 13.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Doctors at Assauta Ashdod hospital
February 14, 2019
Patients sleeping in hallways: overcrowding in Israeli hospitals

By ZACK EVANS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut