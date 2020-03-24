Israelis make music out of the coronavirus mess

Many musically gifted Israelis have turned their talent to creating songs to help us all get through the novel coronavirus outbreak, with quite a bit of black humor.

One of the most watched songs is Corona is Here by the Lilo-Weisman family, made while in quarantine in Rehovot after a trip to Italy.

Shirli, the mother of the family, has a recording studio at home that she uses to make and sell video clips, so while the family are not professional entertainers, the song is polished and catchy. Her husband, a doctor, is also a photographer and editor, so he whiled away the time in quarantine editing the music video featuring his wife and their two daughters, Ella and Liri.

The song opens with the line, "Corona is already here," and they describe their daily routine and frustrations, with laughter, sarcasm and some dance moves. The girls play video games and get bored, and the younger girl pleads with the older one to go out for a minute. "Do you want to know a secret? Do you want to survive? Just put on the mask!" they sing, and the mother and daughters dance, all wearing masks. "Corona is here! It's not a game, you'll get infected in a big way, and you'll get sick," sings the littler girl. "In Italy, it was like a dream," sings the older girl. "Now it's terrible. We're forbidden to leave the house. Hey, you ruined Purim, thanks. Maybe I'll dress as a doctor, I'll go out wearing a mask." But she doesn't dare leave -- they all stay in and sing together, with a chorus of "Oy."

Standup comedian Eli Galperin made a video with his children, where they stroll an empty boulevard in Tel Aviv, wearing sombreros and carrying guitars and singing about how people all over the world are afraid of corona . The scene behind them shifts to pictures of different countries all over the world and Galperin even chugs a Corona beer.

Another standup, Yossi Penso, made a video called There Are Things You Don't Do, where he sings about washing hands, not kissing and even pokes fun at his girth, saying that because he's heavy, he's more likely to come into contact with germs.





And while this may not qualify as black humor, in a video titled, "Thelma Yellin Choir and Orchestra presenting: Mendelssohn under coronavirus," students at the Givataim performing-arts high school, using their smartphones, perform Mendelssohn's Psalm 42 [As the deer pants for streams of water, so my soul pants for you, O God] separately from their homes. They even sanitize their hands before they touch their instruments. It's a beautiful concert and one that may lift people's moods.