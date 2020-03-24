The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Israelis make music out of the coronavirus mess

One of the most watched songs is Corona is Here by the Lilo-Weisman family, made while in quarantine in Rehovot after a trip to Italy.

By HANNAH BROWN  
MARCH 24, 2020 18:18
People wearing protective face masks use a smartphone on a street amid coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns (photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)
People wearing protective face masks use a smartphone on a street amid coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns
(photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)
Many musically gifted Israelis have turned their talent to creating songs to help us all get through the novel coronavirus outbreak, with quite a bit of black humor. 
One of the most watched songs is Corona is Here by the Lilo-Weisman family, made while in quarantine in Rehovot after a trip to Italy.
Shirli, the mother of the family, has a recording studio at home that she uses to make and sell video clips, so while the family are not professional entertainers, the song is polished and catchy. Her husband, a doctor, is also a photographer and editor, so he whiled away the time in quarantine editing the music video featuring his wife and their two daughters, Ella and Liri. 
The song opens with the line, "Corona is already here," and they describe their daily routine and frustrations, with laughter, sarcasm and some dance moves. The girls play video games and get bored, and the younger girl pleads with the older one to go out for a minute. "Do you want to know a secret? Do you want to survive? Just put on the mask!" they sing, and the mother and daughters dance, all wearing masks. "Corona is here! It's not a game, you'll get infected in a big way, and you'll get sick," sings the littler girl. "In Italy, it was like a dream," sings the older girl. "Now it's terrible. We're forbidden to leave the house. Hey, you ruined Purim, thanks. Maybe I'll dress as a doctor, I'll go out wearing a mask." But she doesn't dare leave -- they all stay in and sing together, with a chorus of "Oy."
Standup comedian Eli Galperin made a video with his children, where they stroll an empty boulevard in Tel Aviv, wearing sombreros and carrying guitars and singing about how people all over the world are afraid of corona. The scene behind them shifts to pictures of different countries all over the world and Galperin even chugs a Corona beer. 
 
Another standup, Yossi Penso, made a video called There Are Things You Don't Do, where he sings about washing hands,  not kissing and even pokes fun at his girth, saying that because he's heavy, he's more likely to come into contact with germs. 

 
And while this may not qualify as black humor, in a video titled, "Thelma Yellin Choir and Orchestra presenting: Mendelssohn under coronavirus," students at the Givataim performing-arts high school, using their smartphones, perform Mendelssohn's Psalm 42 [As the deer pants for streams of water, so my soul pants for you, O God] separately from their homes. They even sanitize their hands before they touch their instruments. It's a beautiful concert and one that may lift people's moods. 
 
And there is more music coming. Mako is inviting parents to send clips of their children singing the upbeat Israeli classic, "Together" by Milk and Honey, and will put together a video of different kids singing different lines that they will broadcast. 


Tags Israel music Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The sudden firing of Lucy Aharish from KAN By JPOST EDITORIAL
Nimrod Goren Coronavirus: Free Foreign Ministry from quarantine By NIMROD GOREN
My Word: Conquering fear in the time of corona By LIAT COLLINS
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Coronavirus has a spiritual effect By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Jacob Nagel Coronavirus crisis and its future influence on Israel-China-US relations By JACOB NAGEL, JONATHAN SCHANZER

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: We no longer help those over 60
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
3 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
4 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
5 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by