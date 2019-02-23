Israelis sail the world to escape 'government mafia'

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

The Dadon family decided to take their three children and spend a few years sailing outside Israel, writing from Italy Yael Dadon says that not only is she not wealthy, but "our yacht costs a third of what a house in the West Bank costs."



Writing about the high cost of living in Israel she adds that while the land of Israel is beautiful, the "state of Israel is lead by greedy evil people and the government is acting like the Mafia."

As she sees it, to dock in "the cleanest and most well managed harbor I ever saw in my life" in Italy costs USD 230, in Israel it's USD 830. "I fill my gas tank in the car for half the cost in Israel," she says, and pays one third to feed a family of five than it would cost in Israel.

Laying out how she uses a wind-powered generator and a desalinator she says that their budget, living on a yacht and sailing in Europe is a third of what they had to spend while they were living in Israel.

The Facebook post was shared on Rothim, a Hebrew blog written by Hagit and Peter Rothim who use it to describe their sailing around the world with their three children, Neomi Adi and Zoe.

Like the Dadon family, the Rothim family also lives on a yacht and were recently interviewed by Ynet.

They've been travelling the world for three years after quitting their jobs, selling the house, and sailing from Israel all the way to the Caribbean.

"We didn't want to see our lives passing us by," Hagit says, "without doing what we love."

They educate their girls by combining home-schooling on the yacht and sending them to local schools when they reach land, the girls are taught in English.

Their journey is even more remarkable as none of them had any sea-faring experience beforehand. Peter did take a skipper course but claims that "it didn't give me much more than a diploma."

They bought the yacht in Croatia and picked a model that is "forgiving to beginners."

"Eventually I realized you don't need years of sea faring experience or come from a family background of sailing to do this," he says, "all it takes is a little logic and basic responsibility."

They add that their lives are far from lavish, they use public transport when on land and don't eat in restaurants or buy luxury items, opting instead to relay on their own labor. Their source of income is renting two flats they own in Israel.

Lauded around the world as an innovative Hi-Tech nation, Israel also experienced in recent years calls for a return to a slower, more self-reliant lifestyle with the publication of books like the 2004 work In praise of Slow by Carl Honore and a Hebrew blog called Hasolidit that advocates radical saving and investment to retire at a young age and escape what the Dadon family called "modern slavery."

