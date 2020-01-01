Jordan asks Netflix not air controversial series 'Messiah' in the country

The upcoming Netflix series Messiah has attracted widespread controversy from numerous parties. Now, the show-runners can include the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to that list.Two days before the show's premiere, the Royal Film Commission (RFC) of Jordan released a statement requesting the streaming service not make the controversial series available in the country, according to Deadline. “Having been made aware of its content, the RFC has asked officially the management of Netflix to refrain from streaming it in Jordan,” the statement read.This represents a notable shift in position for the commission, as the series was partially shot in Jordan. Furthermore, according to sources quoted by Deadline, the RFC had reviewed the summaries of each episode and approved them before shooting and giving the show tax credit.“The story is purely fictional and so are the characters,” the RFC said. “Yet, the RFC deems that the content of the series could be largely perceived or interpreted as infringing on the sanctity of religion, thus possibly contravening the laws in the country.”“While still standing firmly by its principles, notably the respect of creative freedom, the RFC – as a public and responsible institution – cannot condone or ignore messages that infringe on the Kingdom’s basic laws.”According to Deadline, Netflix stated that they did not receive a formal legal request from the RFC to not stream the series in Jordan.Series creator Michael Petroni has said his show – which focuses on a messianic figure said to be named Al Massih ad-Dajjal who gains a following in the social media age, and ultimately leads an army of Palestinians into Israel – is merely provocative and not offensive. However, more than 3,500 people seem to disagree, having signed a Change.org petition to boycott the series, labeling it "evil and anti-Islamic propaganda."