June 14, 2019: Jerusalem Post Crossword Puzzle - Egged On

Crossword puzzle [Illustrative].
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
Across
1. 41st (or 43rd) US president
5. Tete-a-tete
9. Has no will or initiative
11. Runs off (with)
13. Crack
14. Tell tales
16. Cattle contagion
17. Sneering, sarcastic, mocking
18. A___g: Not digital
19. Much ___ About Nothing
21. Devices that project transparent images onto walls (acronym; anagram for SHOP)
22. Words on proofs
24. Word from Doris Day theme song
26. Tick off, upset, anger, provoke
27. State in NE India
29. What Cole Porter began
31. Net surfer (2 words)
33. Some sheds (2 words)
36. Designer’s concern
40. ___alf: Lord of the Rings wizard
41. Water carrier?
43. Prof. Dumbledore
45. Pakistani tongue
46. The Spanish Tragedy dramatist Thomas
47. City where 1993 accord was signed between Israel and the PLO
48. Put on a pedestal, worship
51. Persuasive one who gets people to do things
54. ___ his laurels (2 words)
55. Haute ___
56. Was dependent (on)
57. They make dogs, horses and lions less wild
58. ____air: Low-cost airline with flights from Tel Aviv
59. ___-to-order (custom, bespoke) Down
1. Hurries about
2. Results
3. Cowboy boot attachment
4. Zeus’ wife
5. Cassius
6. Auto warning device
7. Opposite of "a posteriori" (2 words)
8. 1960s academic protest (2 words)
9. Party animal?
10. Lone Star State
11. They follow standing ovations
12. Paper clip alternative
13. They buy tickets to sports events and rock concerts
15. Ultimatum word
20. Claude ___, French composer
23. Felled by a lumberjack or cut by a carpenter
25. Seasoned
28. Recreational drug; Breaking Bad product
30. Organic compound used in plastics and fertilizers
32. Support at the end of a row of reading material
33. Pantry; food storage area
34. Consumer (2 words)
35. Like a grown-up
37. Struck hard, as with the fist
38. Not clear
39. Throne occupants
40. ___antee: Assurance
42. Pronouncement
44. The kind of loser who is not fun to play with
49. It’s connected to Europe 50. ___ails: They get harder to cut as we get old
52. Linguist Chomsky
53. Russian parliament
