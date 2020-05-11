‘Kafak’s Trial’ wins prestigious Sami Rohr book prize

Benjamin Balint, author of Kafka’s Last Trial: The Case of a Literary Legacy, was announced on Monday as the winner of the 2020 Sami Rohr Prize for Jewish Literature.Balint’s book portrays a gripping account of the controversial trial that determined the fate of Kafka’s manuscripts. “Deeply informed and with a remarkable evocation of time and place, Balint’s book is at once a brilliant portrayal of a modern master and the complex story of the fight for the right to claim his literary legacy,” the Sami Rohr Prize said in a statement.
The Sami Rohr Prize for Jewish Literature recognizes the unique role of contemporary writers in the examination and transmission of the Jewish experience. The $100,000 prize is granted annually, for non-fiction and fiction in alternating years, to an emerging writer who demonstrates the potential for continued contribution to the world of Jewish literature.“The news of this year’s award has left me stunned, as though a thunderbolt had struck from Jerusalem’s clear blue skies,” Balint said. “No writer familiar with the accomplished writers who have received the Sami Rohr Prize--and those named finalists this year and in years past—can accept it other than with humility. I’m filled today with gratitude to the Rohr family and to the judges for so graciously conferring this unexpected honor.”The three finalists for this year’s prize include: Mikhal Dekel, author of Tehran Children: A Holocaust Refugee Odyssey, Sarah Hurwitz, author of Here All Along: Finding Meaning, Spirituality, and a Deeper Connection to Life -- in Judaism (After Finally Choosing to Look There) and Yaakov Katz, author of Shadow Strike: Inside Israel’s Secret Mission to Eliminate Syrian Nuclear Power.“At this surreal, unprecedented time, much of the world is on lockdown -- but the emergence of important new and vigorous Jewish literature is not,” said George Rohr. “Our family is honored to salute Benjamin Balint, Mikhal Dekel, Sarah Hurwitz and Yaakov Katz for their outstanding contributions to the field.”All four authors will be honored at a virtual ceremony. “It is a distinct privilege, especially during these uncertain times, to share in the celebration of excellence and talent,” said Debra Goldberg, Director of the Sami Rohr Prize for Jewish Literature. “We are excited to welcomethese new and vibrant voices to the ongoing conversation in the world of Jewish literature and culture.”
