The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

‘Kafak’s Trial’ wins prestigious Sami Rohr book prize

The Sami Rohr Prize for Jewish Literature recognizes the unique role of contemporary writers in the examination and transmission of the Jewish experience.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 11, 2020 18:58
Kafka's Last Trial by Benjamin Balint (photo credit: Courtesy)
Kafka's Last Trial by Benjamin Balint
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Benjamin Balint, author of Kafka’s Last Trial: The Case of a Literary Legacy, was announced on Monday as the winner of the 2020 Sami Rohr Prize for Jewish Literature.
Balint’s book portrays a gripping account of the controversial trial that determined the fate of Kafka’s manuscripts.  “Deeply informed and with a remarkable evocation of time and place, Balint’s book is at once a brilliant portrayal of a modern master and the complex story of the fight for the right to claim his literary legacy,” the Sami Rohr Prize said in a statement.

The Sami Rohr Prize for Jewish Literature recognizes the unique role of contemporary writers in the examination and transmission of the Jewish experience. The $100,000 prize is granted annually, for non-fiction and fiction in alternating years, to an emerging writer who demonstrates the potential for continued contribution to the world of Jewish literature.
“The news of this year’s award has left me stunned, as though a thunderbolt had struck from Jerusalem’s clear blue skies,” Balint said. “No writer familiar with the accomplished writers who have received the Sami Rohr Prize--and those named finalists this year and in years past—can accept it other than with humility. I’m filled today with gratitude to the Rohr family and to the judges for so graciously conferring this unexpected honor.”
The three finalists for this year’s prize include:  Mikhal Dekel, author of Tehran Children: A Holocaust Refugee Odyssey, Sarah Hurwitz, author of Here All Along: Finding Meaning, Spirituality, and a Deeper Connection to Life -- in Judaism (After Finally Choosing to Look There) and Yaakov Katz, author of Shadow Strike: Inside Israel’s Secret Mission to Eliminate Syrian Nuclear Power.
“At this surreal, unprecedented time, much of the world is on lockdown -- but the emergence of important new and vigorous Jewish literature is not,” said George Rohr. “Our family is honored to salute Benjamin Balint, Mikhal Dekel, Sarah Hurwitz and Yaakov Katz for their outstanding contributions to the field.”
All four authors will be honored at a virtual ceremony. “It is a distinct privilege, especially during these uncertain times, to share in the celebration of excellence and talent,” said Debra Goldberg, Director of the Sami Rohr Prize for Jewish Literature. “We are excited to welcome
these new and vibrant voices to the ongoing conversation in the world of Jewish literature and culture.”


Tags books Sami Rohr Prize kafka
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo After coronavirus lockdown ends, it's an opportunity for a better normal By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef A strategy for senior citizens during the coronavirus crisis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon Solomon Molcho: Portugal's converso messiah By ELI KAVON
YEDIDIA Z. STERN The moment of truth for judicial restraint in Israel By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Ruthie Blum Releasing terrorists doesn’t help flatten the curve By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
3 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
4 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
5 Researcher close to coronavirus breakthrough dead in murder-suicide
Medical staff, wearing protective suits and face masks, work in an intensive care unit for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients at the Franco-Britannique hospital in Levallois-Perret near Paris as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in France, April 15, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by