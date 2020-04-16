Kelly Clarkson sings of hope in Hebrew with Maya Buskila

American Idol winner and pop star Kelly Clarkson released a new song amid the coronavirus pandemic with six alternate versions, each in a different language and featuring a different singer in their native tongue, one of which was Israel's own Maya Buskila.Clarkson's track, "I Dare You," translates in Hebrew to "Bo Nire Otcha," which means "Let's see you." The song, Clarkson explains, was released from within quarantine. She learned to sing it with each of the individual singers from afar. "Every heart you know seems cold and hardened," the song says, speaking of a time in which the world struggles to survive. "You may not have the stage, but you still have a voice/You may not have the strength but if you have a choice/I dare you to love." Meanwhile, Buskila's voice is one of the most renowned in Israel. One day before the song came out, she uploaded a preview to her Instagram, saying, "I can't wait for all of you to sing, because there is no song that better suits this time, which says that all we need to do is love."Once the song was released, she uploaded another post, stating, "If I'm honest, I haven't felt like this in years, both from the warm and flattering responses and from everything that's happening in the past few hours.