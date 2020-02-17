Keren Ann celebrates 20 years of music

Keren Ann is marking 20 years in the music business with a series of shows in Israel, accompanied by Marc Chouarain on piano.The concerts will take place on February 26 at Hezekiah’s Cave in Jerusalem, February 27 the Alma Arts Center in Zichron Ya’acov, and February 28 at Zucker Hall in Tel Aviv. In 2000, the Israeli-born French singer/songwriter released La Biographie De Luca Philipsen, which created a buzz in France, enabling the 2003 release of her English debut, Not Going Anywhere, which brought her global acclaim. She’s since produced eight more albums and collaborated with the likes of David Byrne and Iggy Pop.