Lil Dicky reveals what got his rap career started: Bar mitzvah money

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 8, 2020 02:31
JEWISH AMERICAN rapper Lil Dicky. (photo credit: Courtesy)
JEWISH AMERICAN rapper Lil Dicky.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote his new semi-autobiographical FX comedy series Dave, which portrays a slightly fictionalized version of his unlikely rise to success, Jewish rapper/comedian Lil Dicky, born Dave Burd, told the late night talk show host how he was able to fund his self-made music videos that served to launch his career: Bar mitzvah money.
"So my parents wouldn't let me touch my bar mitzvah money until adulthood, which in retrospect was a great call on their end," Burd told Kimmel. "So I had... you know, $6,000 saved in my bank account from my bar mitzvah, and I decided to spend it on music. And it was a great career decision."
When asked by Kimmel if his parents approved, Burd unhesitatingly shook his head and said "no" as the audience laughed.
After pointing to his currently-laughing parents in the audience, Burd explained that the decision was "a little jarring for them.
"But I said, 'What am I gonna do? Buy a couch when I'm 28 years old?' Why wouldn't I pursue my dreams?"
When Kimmel asked if his parents liked what he was doing, Kimmel responded with an awkward "Well...," at which the audience – his parents included – broke out laughing.
Burd's first music video, 2013's "Ex-Boyfriend," was an instant hit, amassing over a million views in a single day.
He has since garnered over 6.5 million subscribers on YouTube. His 2015 debut album Professional Rapper, which saw him collaborate with several big names of the industry, including Snoop Dogg and T-Pain, is certified platinum in the US.
It's no wonder that his parents ultimately came around in the end.


