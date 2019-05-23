MAY 24, 2019: JERUSALEM POST CROSSWORD PUZZLE - Flower girls

Crossword puzzle [Illustrative].
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
Across
1. They’re held at both ends when eating corn
5. e.e.cummings, e.g.
9. Turbanesque fabric
11. Ultra or shrinking ___
13. Rhyming pub order (2 words)
14. Like a slingshot handle or fork in the road (2 words)
16. You may be asked to arrive at the airport 3 hrs. prior to this (abbr.)
17. Stratagems
19. Lyricist Gershwin or author Levin
20. Biblical prophet (abbr.)
22. Pooh author
23. Writable discs (abbr.)
24. Asian country split between North and South
26. ___-nosed
27. Who Muslims pray to
28. Bonkers; not functioning properly
30. What a predator does
31. Military alliance between 29 North American and European countries
32. Prefix meaning “10”
33. Norway or Greenland sight
35. Harry Potter's aunt
38. Angry
39. Speed (up)
40. Puts in the mail
42. ___ Marie, actress on The Dick Van Dyke Show
43. Goddess of agriculture
45. Answer to invitation (abbr.)
46. Suffix with ideal, social, satan, etc.
47. Weakness
49. That girl
50. Stiff, wooden in manner
52. Talker’s talent
54. Curt
55. Creative work with everyday objects (2 words)
56. While lead-in
57. Attention-getting sound
Down
1. Volcano’s crater (anagram for CAR DEAL)
2. Poem of praise
3. Sing one’s own praises
4. Oriental salutation (var.)
5. Ski trail (anagram for SPITE)
6. ___ and ahs
7. The ___ Valley: David and Goliath battle sight (var.)
8. Without much exuberance, in a lukewarm way
9. Unleavened bread eaten during Passover (var.)
10. Not quite in the major leagues
11. In contention
12. Mountainous regions of planets
13. Quick look
15. Morse code element
18. ___ Hawaii: 1961 Elvis Presley film
21. ___ speaker (convention participant)
23. Less dirty
25. ___ of (know about)
27. Department store Neiman M___
29. ___ be a real shame if...
30. Teacher’s favorite
32. Turn exposed film into negatives
33. Tops with icing
34. Aladdin princess
35. Prefix with scope or meter
36. “To be concise” (2 words)
37. Telly pitch
38. Author Murdoch
39. Set to go
41. Zippy (especially for an old person)
43. Went slowly
44. ltem for barber
47. Data-uploading inits.
48. Runs off at the mouth
51. ___a: Israeli currency until replaced by the shekel in 1980
53. Professors’ helpers, usually grad students (abbr.)
