Met museum dedicates model of Solomon’s Temple

Based on biblical descriptions of the Temple, the model is comprised of a porch, holy place, the Holy of Holies, side chambers and galleries.

By MARIA LISELLA  
MARCH 8, 2020 21:22
A 19TH-CENTURY architectural model portrays Solomon’s Temple with a domed roof. (photo credit: Courtesy)
The Metropolitan Museum in New York dedicated a nineteenth-century architectural model of Solomon’s Temple this past weekend that showcases skilled craftsmanship, artistry and architectural ingenuity.
The model is considered of rich historical value especially because its domed roof, which is not mentioned in biblical descriptions of the Temple, continues to elicit discussions among architectural and biblical scholars.
Based on biblical descriptions of the Temple, the model is comprised of a porch, holy place, the Holy of Holies, side chambers and galleries. It is adorned with the altar of burnt offerings, the Brazen Sea, 10 lavers, the golden altar of incense, 10 lamp stands, 10 tables for showbread, the Ark of the Covenant, two great cherubim, two pillars (called “Jachin and Boas”), and numerous figures including robed priests, thus featuring many important details known of the Temple.
The model was once the centerpiece of a groundbreaking Anglo-Jewish historical exhibition at the Royal Albert Hall in 1887, and helped revive interest in the preservation of Jewish material culture and awareness of the role of Anglo-Jewry in 19th-century England.
The model was gift from Albert Kalimian in honor of his parents, Victoria and Rouhollah Kalimian. It was also donated to help celebrate the museum’s 150th anniversary. The Met has prepared a video to accompany the model that takes visitors inside the Temple room by room.


