Mexican-Jewish folk troupe shows new piece on YouTube after show canceled

Though the coronavirus outbreak has forced many events to be canceled, Mexican-Jewish folk ensemble Anajnu Veatem didn't let that stop them, premiering their new choreography over YouTube.
"All of us who make up Anajnu Veatem... connected and united by an idea, want to release our latest stage work: Zemer Ha'am (People's music)," the almost nine and a half-minute long video begins, "from each of our homes, holding hands to vibrate at a distance." The choreographed dance shown in the video is displayed along with several musicians, each of whom recorded from their homes in Mexico, Israel and Costa Rica, the Algemeiner reported.Some of the footage however is of a large group of dancers on a stage, and it is likely that it was filmed during rehearsals before they were told to self-quarantine, according to the Algemeiner.The piece was originally set to be performed during the 47th annual Festival Aviv, which was scheduled for March 21-29.
