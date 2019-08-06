Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Michael Stuhlbarg joins the cast of Israeli-adapted show Your Honor

Stuhlbarg recently played the father in the movie, Call Me by Your Name.

By
August 6, 2019 15:47
Actor Michael Stuhlbarg, from the drama series "Boardwalk Empire," arrives at the 19th annual Screen

Actor Michael Stuhlbarg, from the drama series "Boardwalk Empire," arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. (photo credit: REUTERS/ADREES LATIF)

Michael Stuhlbarg, the actor who starred as a befuddled Jewish professor in the Coen brothers’ A Serious Man, has been cast in the Showtime series based on the popular Israeli drama, Your Honor (Kvodo). Bryan Cranston of Breaking Bad will play the lead role.

Stuhlbarg recently played the father in the movie, Call Me by Your Name.



The US adaptation of the show that was produced by the Israeli cable network, YES, is being created by Peter Moffat (Criminal Justice) and The Good Wife‘s Robert and Michelle King.  Other executive producers will be Rob Golenberg, Alon Aranya and Liz Glotzer. The series will be going into production  in New Orleans in the fall. Ten episodes are planned.

Cranston stars as a judge who is drawn into a web of corruption and intrigue after his son is responsible for a hit-and-run car accident that kills the son of a gangster. Stuhlbarg will play Tommy, the ruthless boss of the crime family. Hunter Doohan will play the son and Sofia Black-D’Elia has been cast as his girlfriend.



The Israeli series won the Best Series Prize at the international Series Mania competition in France in 2017. It was created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach and starred Yoram Hattab.

The second season of the Israeli series was released at the end of the July on YES VOD  and STING TV and is showing on the YES Action channel on Mondays at 10 p.m.


