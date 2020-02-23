The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Miscast, a Purim musical to challenge show-biz norms

This Purim, why not enjoy a light-hearted musical?

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 23, 2020 20:25
Miscast (photo credit: Courtesy)
Miscast
(photo credit: Courtesy)
This Purim, why not come and enjoy a show with your favorite English Broadway songs in a non-confirmative context?
Who can play what role had always been a question in show-business. In today’s world the topic became extremely sensitive due to issues like race, gender-sensitivity and changing norms. The 2017 film The Dark Tower, based on the same-titled work by Stephen King, was slammed by some fans of the books for picking British actor Idris Elba, who is black, to play the role of Roland.
In the books Roland is white, a detail which becomes important as the plot develops.
The 1999 film Boys Don’t Cry with Hilary Swank, was hailed at the time for its depiction of trans-man Brandon Teena.
Teena was murdered in 1993 in what is widely regarded as a hate crime for identifying as male.
Swank got a lot of praise for her work but some argue that a trans-actors should play trans roles.
Other issues include the way women are cast in Hollywood, how male and female bodies are presented on television and film, and how non-Western cultures are depicted on the screen.
Now Israelis can enjoy a light-hearted musical production with a special focus on these and other issues with the third production of Miscast. Performed in English and using the plot of actors who were relaxing backstage until something prevents them from leaving, the show includes famous songs from the 2002 musical Hairspray, the 2015 musical Hamilton and other famous productions.
Miscast will play on March 7 and March 10, for details see here.


