The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Natalie Portman wears names of female directors not nominated for Oscars

"I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in my subtle way."

By TAMAR BEERI  
FEBRUARY 11, 2020 01:33
Natalie Portman wears a Dior cape embroidered with names of women directors who were not nominated for Oscars (photo credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD)
Natalie Portman wears a Dior cape embroidered with names of women directors who were not nominated for Oscars
(photo credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD)
Natalie Portman wowed viewers of the 92nd Annual Academy Awards as well as the preceding red carpet event in a Dior cape embroidered with the names of the female directors who were not nominated for the award.
"I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in my subtle way," Portman explained to LA Times reporter Amy Kaufman.

The list included The Farewell director Lulu Wang, Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria, Little Women director Greta Gerwig, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood director Marielle Heller and more.
Portman has previously criticized the prejudice in Hollywood in favor of male directors, in particular in 2018 when she presented the nominees for Best Director at the Golden Globes. "Here are the all-male nominees," she said.

She has additionally been very outspoken about her feminist stances, speaking for two years in a row at the Women's March.
She additioanlly gave a speech at ELLE's annual Women in Hollywood event in October where she said about her film Lucy in the Sky, "the experience of playing this character made me yearn for a woman's right to f*ck up. To f*ck up and not be interminably punished for it. Because we know, as we tell our kids, that making mistakes is the only way we learn."
Kathryn Bigelow was the first and only woman in history to win best director in the Academy Awards.


Tags natalie portman feminism academy awards
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Annexing health By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Voter fatigue has set in ahead of third round of elections By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef The rift between the first and second Israel By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan What’s next for the UK’s Labour Party? By JOAN RYAN
Danny Danon Danny Danon to Olmert: Do not come to the UN to meet Mahmoud Abbas By DANNY DANON

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Did The Simpsons predict the coronavirus outbreak?
Bart and Homer Simpson in "The Simpsons."
3 Terrorist in Jerusalem ramming attack caught by security forces
The scene of a suspected car ramming attack in Jerusalem
4 Israeli Arabs say no to Palestine
THE ARAB-ISRAELI city of Umm al-Fahm in the foreground and Wadi Ara in the background.
5 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by