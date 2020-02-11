Natalie Portman wears names of female directors not nominated for Oscars

Natalie Portman wowed viewers of the 92nd Annual Academy Awards as well as the preceding red carpet event in a Dior cape embroidered with the names of the female directors who were not nominated for the award."I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in my subtle way," Portman explained to LA Times reporter Amy Kaufman.
The list included The Farewell director Lulu Wang, Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria, Little Women director Greta Gerwig, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood director Marielle Heller and more.Portman has previously criticized the prejudice in Hollywood in favor of male directors, in particular in 2018 when she presented the nominees for Best Director at the Golden Globes. "Here are the all-male nominees," she said.
She has additionally been very outspoken about her feminist stances, speaking for two years in a row at the Women's March. She additioanlly gave a speech at ELLE's annual Women in Hollywood event in October where she said about her film Lucy in the Sky, "the experience of playing this character made me yearn for a woman's right to f*ck up. To f*ck up and not be interminably punished for it. Because we know, as we tell our kids, that making mistakes is the only way we learn."Kathryn Bigelow was the first and only woman in history to win best director in the Academy Awards.
Natalie Portman embroidered her Dior cape with all of the female directors who weren't nominated for #Oscars. Check out her explanation here. pic.twitter.com/kyyo2wVMZf— Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 10, 2020
since natalie portman is presenting at the oscars this year, can she present the best director’s category and have another iconic moment like this pic.twitter.com/OlULtYtpPw— alex 39 (@loventhunders) February 5, 2020
