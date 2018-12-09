Netanyahu, Rivlin mourn the passing of beloved singer Yigal Bashan

Yigal Bashan .
(photo credit: AMIR GILAD/ WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
X
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his deep sorrow on Sunday over the death of singer and actor Yigal Bashan. He was 68 years old.
“He was an inseparable part of the soundtrack of Israeli music,” said Netanyahu. “His voice and songs will accompany us for many more years to come.”
President Reuven Rivlin called Bashan “the man with the warm voice who made us all miss something we could not even name... the undisputed leader of the Hopa Hey band that was a vital part of the childhood of so many of us.”Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein
called Bashan “among the greatest Israeli singers,” and said that “his amazing works will remain in our hearts forever.”
His last performance was just ten days ago, Channel 12 news reported.
Bashan began his musical career at 15 and gained national status when he won the Kinor David award at age 18. He went on to win the singer of the year award in 1974 after releasing the hit song, “Coffee at Berta’s.” An instant classic, the song describes someone who hopes to improve his lot by going to a fortune teller who reads coffee grinds.
He continued to shine with another hit song, titled “Sivan,” discussing a lost romantic relationship. The song is often played on the radio now.
Much loved by the Israeli public, he starred in Hopa Hey from 1986 to 1995, a television program for children that featured noted actress Tzipi Shavit and the late Uzi Hitman.
Bashan was active on the Israeli musical scene for over 50 years, winning a lifetime achievement award in 2016.
