July 19 2018
|
Av, 7, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Netflix picks up new show from 'Fauda' creators

The show, written by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff—who penned the international hit about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict—is a show about a car accident that changes everything.

By
July 19, 2018 18:21
Netflix logo

Netflix logo. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later Don't show it again

Almost a year after Netflix announced it was working on a new show with the creators of Fauda, the streaming service said this week it has picked up Hit and Run for a 10-episode season.

The show, written by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff—who penned the international hit about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict—is a show about a car accident that changes everything.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The series focuses on a happily married man whose life is "turned upside down when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit-and-run accident." The streaming service said the show is not slated for release until 2020.

After the runaway success of Fauda—first in Israel and then on Netflix—the streaming giant asked Raz and Issacharoff to work on two new series: Hit and Run and another unnamed show about CIA agents teaming up with the Mossad. So far, only Hit and Run has been picked up straight to series.

The Israeli filmmakers will be joined on this project by Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin, the creators of the Amazon series Z: The Beginning of Everything.

Related Content

Mosaics of famous Israeli women made out of Lego, on display at the event
July 19, 2018
Kids and adults ‘build the future’ at Lego Park in Holon

By OREN OPPENHEIM

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut