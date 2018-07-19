Netflix picks up new show from 'Fauda' creators

Netflix logo.
Almost a year after Netflix announced it was working on a new show with the creators of Fauda, the streaming service said this week it has picked up Hit and Run for a 10-episode season.
The show, written by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff—who penned the international hit about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict—is a show about a car accident that changes everything.
The series focuses on a happily married man whose life is "turned upside down when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit-and-run accident." The streaming service said the show is not slated for release until 2020.
After the runaway success of Fauda—first in Israel and then on Netflix—the streaming giant asked Raz and Issacharoff to work on two new series: Hit and Run and another unnamed show about CIA agents teaming up with the Mossad
. So far, only Hit and Run has been picked up straight to series.
The Israeli filmmakers will be joined on this project by Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin, the creators of the Amazon series Z: The Beginning of Everything.