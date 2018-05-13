Netta Barzilai: An in-depth look at the word Kaparah

Netta Kaparah Aleich. These are the words used to describe Israel’s newly crowned musical hero and Eurovision Champion Netta Barzilai. Her name is on everyone's lips - and everyone from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu all the way to reporters, start-ups like Made in Jerusalem and her massive fanbase have taken to using the phrase. But what does it mean?



In Israel Kaparah Aleich is slang for “We love you,” or “What a sweetheart” but etymologically Kaparah is a word that comes from the holiest day in the Jewish calendar - Yom Kippur, or the Day of Atonement.





Kaparah means “atonement” and is the name of the ritual in which the Jewish nation uses a chicken (or the derivative of 18 in coins) as part of the Kaparah custom, on the morning before the Day of Atonement, in which you “swing” a chicken in circles around your head while saying a symbolic phrase asking God to transfer all our sins committed over the year to the chicken. (Well, isn’t that ironic: Netta’s song - “Toy” has chicken clucking noises as part of its pre-chorus.)The word is also used when something good doesn’t work out despite hoping it will or when losing or breaking an expensive item - “A kaparah on it,” which means that your sins should be transferred to that item or bad experience.For the last 24-hours, the most frequently asked question on Google, when typing in “What is” on the homescreen, is (yes, you guessed it): “What is Kaparah?”The word is also used as a term of endearment, usually by Israelis of Sephardi or Mizrahi descent, in much the same way as words like “motek” (sweetheart) or “mami” (baby).Over the last few years, however, it has become an integral part of Israeli slang when referring to someone endearing - across both Ashkenazi, Mizrahi and Sephardi Jews.If you type “Netta, Kaparah Aleich,” into Google Translate - it translates into “Netta, you cow,” which has the animal connotations but could also be perceived as an insult.Some Twitter users were assuring their fellow users who did not understand the meaning of the word (and were Google Translating) that the word was not in any way an affront to Netta or her talents - in fact, the contrary. “It means my beloved,” one user told another who was confused about whether or not Netanyahu had insulted the superstar.Others added that the word is said and spelled: K-A-P-A-R-A-H not K-E-P-A-R-A-H — just to make a point.So perhaps, with the bad rap Israel gets in the international media, Netta, with her miraculous win, has become our Kaparah - our atonement or a symbol for our redemption.