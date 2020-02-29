Netta Barzilai cancels performance over coronavirus fears

Netta Barzilai canceled her performance in Croatia's national pre-Eurovision song contest on Saturday over fears of the novel coronavirus, Channel 12 reported Saturday afternoon.





According to Channel 12, Barzilai, who brought the Eurovision Song Contest to Israel after winning it in 2018, decided to cancel her performance in the show after several cases were discovered in Croatia on Tuesday.





While the Croatian show is expected to take place as usual, Barzilai's PR manager Ofer Menahem told Channel 12 that "canceling the performance in Croatia was done by joint agreement with the Croatians following the growing coronavirus-related developments in the state.





"For that reason, we have decided together to cancel one performance so as not to put ourselves and our loved ones in danger."





It should be noted that Barzilai, who is better knows as simply "Netta," is not suspected of having contracted the novel coronavirus.



