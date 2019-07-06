Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

OVERALL Festival allows designers, artists to explore the realm of fashion

The festival will create a platform for artists and designers from all across the fashion realm to work together and connect their crafts for one mutual image relating to the character of Jerusalem.

By
July 6, 2019 16:37
1 minute read.
Tower of David Museum, Jerusalem

Tower of David Museum, Jerusalem. (photo credit: BRIAN HOLSCLAW/FLICKR)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

A first-of-its-kind festival will take place in mid-July, hosting designers, artists, musicians and scholars at the Tower of David Museum in Jerusalem to explore new concepts in the realm of fashion.

The event, titled the OVERALL Festival, is hosted by the Jerusalem Development Authority, the Ministry of Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage, and the Jerusalem Municipality from July 16 until July 20.

The festival will have live craft design demonstrations, live photo shoots, workshops, conferences, design installations, performances, and interactive activities.

The goal of the festival is to "provoke fresh insights regarding the many ways today's global fashion ecosystem operates, both in theory and in practice."

The name "OVERALL" for the festival is no coincidence; it was exactly chosen by its dictionary definitions, referring to the adjective, meaning "taking everything into account"; to the adverb, meaning "in all parts"; and to the noun, referring to the garment.

The festival will explore Jerusalem fashion, world fashion and the connection between the two. Dozens of designers and artists will discuss fashion and show their crafts all around the museum.

The events are in conjunction with the graduation ceremonies and tours in Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design.

Claudette Zorea, an award-winning artist, creator and fashion designer from the Department of Jewelry and Fashion at Bezalel, will be directing the OVERALL collective: a fashion design, textile, jewelry and accessory lab that brings together seven young designer graduates from all over Israel. Shelly Satat-Kombor, Head of the Department of Jewelry and Fashion at Bezalel, is the artistic manager.

The goal of this collective is to create a platform for the different artistic methods to mesh and merge together despite their usual separations due to knowledge, skill and technology. The seven proficient graduates will try to find a mutual platform through which they can work together.

The Collective will be creating a complete exhibit of clothing including accessories and jewelry that realtes to the "complexities and the unique character of Jerusalem and its role as  avaried, multi-cultural and sometimes challenging place."

To book tickets, visit the Tower of David Museum website.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

The house of Carmel Mauda burning
July 6, 2019
House of abusive daycare worker set on fire, seemingly arson

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings