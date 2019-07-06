OVERALL Festival allows designers, artists to explore the realm of fashion

Tower of David Museum, Jerusalem.
(photo credit: BRIAN HOLSCLAW/FLICKR)
A first-of-its-kind festival will take place in mid-July, hosting designers, artists, musicians and scholars at the Tower of David Museum in Jerusalem to explore new concepts in the realm of fashion.
The event, titled the OVERALL Festival, is hosted by the Jerusalem Development Authority, the Ministry of Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage, and the Jerusalem Municipality from July 16 until July 20.
The festival will have live craft design demonstrations, live photo shoots, workshops, conferences, design installations, performances, and interactive activities.
The goal of the festival is to "provoke fresh insights regarding the many ways today's global fashion ecosystem operates, both in theory and in practice."
The name "OVERALL" for the festival is no coincidence; it was exactly chosen by its dictionary definitions, referring to the adjective, meaning "taking everything into account"; to the adverb, meaning "in all parts"; and to the noun, referring to the garment.
The festival will explore Jerusalem fashion, world fashion and the connection between the two. Dozens of designers and artists will discuss fashion and show their crafts all around the museum.
The events are in conjunction with the graduation ceremonies and tours in Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design.
Claudette Zorea, an award-winning artist, creator and fashion designer from the Department of Jewelry and Fashion at Bezalel, will be directing the OVERALL collective: a fashion design, textile, jewelry and accessory lab that brings together seven young designer graduates from all over Israel. Shelly Satat-Kombor, Head of the Department of Jewelry and Fashion at Bezalel, is the artistic manager.
The goal of this collective is to create a platform for the different artistic methods to mesh and merge together despite their usual separations due to knowledge, skill and technology. The seven proficient graduates will try to find a mutual platform through which they can work together.
The Collective will be creating a complete exhibit of clothing including accessories and jewelry that realtes to the "complexities and the unique character of Jerusalem and its role as avaried, multi-cultural and sometimes challenging place."
To book tickets, visit the Tower of David Museum website.
