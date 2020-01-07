The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Peter Wertheimer dies at 72 – playing with love

Romanian-born Wertheimer exuded a sense of generosity of spirit and delicate emotion. With his flowing gray locks, impressive goatee and rotund girth, he struck a striking figure.

By BARRY DAVIS  
JANUARY 7, 2020 21:15
Peter Wertheimer (photo credit: RONIT ALON)
Peter Wertheimer
(photo credit: RONIT ALON)
The above heading “Playing with love” appeared with the article I wrote about wind instrument player Peter Wertheimer four-and-a-half years ago. The pretext for our meet up was the To Peter with Love tribute show, which took place at the Enav Center in Tel Aviv on June 14, 2015. Wertheimer died on Sunday at the age of 72.
Although I do manage to recall snippets of quite a few of the thousands of interviews I have conducted with musicians over the years, some stand out in my mind and, in Wertheimer’s case, in my heart.
Romanian-born Wertheimer exuded a sense of generosity of spirit and delicate emotion. With his flowing gray locks, impressive goatee and rotund girth, he struck a striking figure. And he was a wonderful musician.
He regaled me with tales of his challenging and exciting youth in Bucharest, whence he relocated at the age of 16 after his violinist-conductor father was fired following an application to make aliyah.
Wertheimer said he couldn’t remember exactly why he left the family home in Satu Mare in Transylvania, over 600 kilometers from the Romanian capital.  “I don’t really know why I went away. Things were hard for my parents, and I guess I didn’t want to be a financial burden to them.”
That was typical of the man, and that selflessness came through in his work, too. I first encountered him around 1980, at a modestly proportioned basement joint called Hamadregot Theater, on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv. Red Sea Jazz Festival founder and pianist Danny Gottfried, veteran drummer Areleh Kaminsky, bassist Eli Magen and saxophonist and flutist Roman Kunsman shared the stage with Wertheimer.
Over the years he graced all kinds of stages and musical contexts, and was just as happy playing children’s songs and gypsy numbers as putting it out there in an avant-garde jazz setting or soloing with the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra.
I came to the interview in 2015 armed with an LP I’d picked up a while before called Istoria Jazzulul. It was a Romanian swing jazz record from the 1960s. I bought it because I spied Wertheimer’s name in the personnel list. Before we parted, I asked him if he would sign the record cover. He wrote, in English: “Dear Barry, Honor to be in your company. Respect and love. Peter Wertheimer.”
It was an honor to have met the man and hear him spin his magic.


Tags Israel music jazz
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Foreign Ministry shame By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Why does ‘The Second Israel’ adore Benjamin Netanyahu? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Say 'no' to antisemitism By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern Above the Fold: The impeachment of Trump By MICAH HALPERN
Daniel Pipes Will Arab anti-Zionism revive? By DANIEL PIPES

Most Read

1 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
2 The Ottomans are back - what does that mean for Israel?
The Ottomans are back
3 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Major General Qasem Soleimani (April 2016)
4 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
5 How will Iran retaliate for the assassination of Qasem Soleimani?
Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani (L) and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by