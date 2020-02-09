The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

President Rivlin on Amos Oz: What would you say about our situation?

Israeli author Amos Oz passed away a year ago.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 9, 2020 00:33
President Rivlin at Amos Oz memorial event - 7 February 2020 (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
President Rivlin at Amos Oz memorial event - 7 February 2020
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Just over a year has passed since the death of Amos Oz, one of Israel's greatest writers and a political activist. Oz passed away on December 28, 2019, at the age of 79, after battling cancer.
An event in memory of Oz was held on Friday, February 7, at Beit Lessin Theater in Tel Aviv. President Reuven Rivlin, who was a personal friend of Oz since childhood, was among the many who attended the event to honor the author.
“Dear Amos, this last year, the first without you, has been crammed full of Israeli politics. I won’t deny it, in light of one or another event, I have found myself on more than one occasion wondering what you would say. How you would look at the situation, at us, what look your sea-blue eyes would have taken. Would you have judged us with the kindly gaze of a calm sea, or with the storm they knew to express, waves crashing on the coast. And both of them, calm and stormy, came from the same sea, from the same bottomless spring of your love for us, for this country, this place and its people," said Rivlin.
"The wisdom of your eyes, your crystal-clear words that could move mountains within us, are so very much missing,” he added.
“Our dear Amos, it’s already a year that you are not with us, but the lines that you produced, that came out of you, remain with us and within us, strung through our lives in the chain of generations of Israelis, past, present and future. They will remain with us forever. Your love will remain for Nili, for Fania, for Galia, for Daniel and for the grandchildren. And you will remain ours, all of ours, forever. May your soul be bound in the bond of life,” Rivlin concluded.
Amos Oz was one of Israel's most widely-read and beloved writers. He received several literary prizes and awards for his work, including the Israel Prize, the Bialik Prize, the Franz Kafka Prize, the Goethe Prize and the French Legion d'Honneur. Internationally acclaimed, Oz wrote over 40 books and his work has been translated in over 40 languages.
One of his most well-known novels remains the best-selling A Tale of Love and Darkness, which was translated into English in 2004 and adapted into a movie in 2015 by Israeli-American actress Natalie Portman.
When Oz passed away last year, many sent their tributes from across Israel and around the world.
"Oz made endless contributions to the renewal of Hebrew literature, with which he deftly and emotionally expressed essential aspects of Israeli life,' said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the time.


Tags amos oz Reuven Rivlin books
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Stain on IAF By JPOST EDITORIAL
Is IDF deception against Israeli citizens okay? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Emojis, signs and mixed messages By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The shocking wage gap By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Iran’s panicky push for Palestinian jihad By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Did The Simpsons predict the coronavirus outbreak?
Bart and Homer Simpson in "The Simpsons."
2 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
3 Israeli Arabs say no to Palestine
THE ARAB-ISRAELI city of Umm al-Fahm in the foreground and Wadi Ara in the background.
4 Comedy club drops comedian Ari Shaffir after comment about Kobe Bryant
FILE PHOTO: Jul 27, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kobe Bryant is pictured with his daughter Gianna at the WNBA All Star Game at Mandalay Bay Events Center
5 Trump’s game-changing speech of the century
U.S. President Donald Trump winks at Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they discuss a Middle East peace plan proposal during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by