Quentin Tarantino wins Golden Globe, thanks Israeli wife in Hebrew

Veteran director Quentin Tarantino won Best Screenplay at the Golden Globes with his latest film, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, and thanked his Israeli wife in Hebrew.





Tarantino, who married Israeli singer Daniella Pick, the daughter of the famous old-school Israeli singer Tzvika Pick in November 2018, divides his life between El Pueblo and the White City, and thanked his wife from 7,5 thousand miles away.





"...truly goodness, just the goodness that comes out of her, that put more goodness than a movie that I have ever been involved in," he said in his speech about Margot Robbie who played Sharon Tate in the movie. "And that goes down to everybody, all the way down to little Julia Butters, God bless her little heart."