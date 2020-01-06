Quentin Tarantino wins Golden Globe, thanks Israeli wife in Hebrew

Veteran director Quentin Tarantino won Best Screenplay at the Golden Globes with his latest film, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, and thanked his Israeli wife in Hebrew.
Tarantino, who married Israeli singer Daniella Pick, the daughter of the famous old-school Israeli singer Tzvika Pick in November 2018, divides his life between El Pueblo and the White City, and thanked his wife from 7,5 thousand miles away.
"...truly goodness, just the goodness that comes out of her, that put more goodness than a movie that I have ever been involved in," he said in his speech about Margot Robbie who played Sharon Tate in the movie. "And that goes down to everybody, all the way down to little Julia Butters, God bless her little heart."
"So I want to thank you so much, and my wife--who is watching from Tel Aviv--who is pregnant with my very first child, 'toda, geveret [thanks, ma'am in Hebrew],' I love you!"
Tarantino, whose closest connection to Judaism up until marrying Pick a little over a year ago was his film Inglorious Basterds, met his future wife's father in Israel ten years ago, back when he was promoting the movie.
In a July interview to Jimmy Kimmel, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the director said that he "just got married, I want to have kids." Now that his Tel-Aviv-based wife is pregnant with his child, Tarantino is right in it.