The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Quentin Tarantino wins Golden Globe, thanks Israeli wife in Hebrew

"So I want to thank you so much, and my wife--who is watching from Tel Aviv--who is pregnant with my very first child, 'toda, geveret [thanks, ma'am in Hebrew],' I love you!"

By LEON SVERDLOV  
JANUARY 6, 2020 05:57
72nd Cannes Film Festival - After the screening of the film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" in competition - Red Carpet - Cannes, France, May 21, 2019. Director Quentin Tarantino poses with his wife Daniella Pick (photo credit: REGIS DUVIGNAU/REUTERS)
72nd Cannes Film Festival - After the screening of the film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" in competition - Red Carpet - Cannes, France, May 21, 2019. Director Quentin Tarantino poses with his wife Daniella Pick
(photo credit: REGIS DUVIGNAU/REUTERS)
Veteran director Quentin Tarantino won Best Screenplay at the Golden Globes with his latest film, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, and thanked his Israeli wife in Hebrew.

Tarantino, who married Israeli singer Daniella Pick, the daughter of the famous old-school Israeli singer Tzvika Pick in November 2018, divides his life between El Pueblo and the White City, and thanked his wife from 7,5 thousand miles away.

"...truly goodness, just the goodness that comes out of her, that put more goodness than a movie that I have ever been involved in," he said in his speech about Margot Robbie who played Sharon Tate in the movie. "And that goes down to everybody, all the way down to little Julia Butters, God bless her little heart."

"So I want to thank you so much, and my wife--who is watching from Tel Aviv--who is pregnant with my very first child, 'toda, geveret [thanks, ma'am in Hebrew],' I love you!"

Quentin Tarantino Wins Best Screenplay for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' | Golden Globes 2020

Quentin Tarantino Wins Best Screenplay for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' | Golden Globes 2020 Quentin Tarantino won the Golden Globe for best screenplay for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.'

Tarantino, whose closest connection to Judaism up until marrying Pick a little over a year ago was his film Inglorious Basterds, met his future wife's father in Israel ten years ago, back when he was promoting the movie.


In a July interview to Jimmy Kimmel, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the director said that he "just got married, I want to have kids." Now that his Tel-Aviv-based wife is pregnant with his child, Tarantino is right in it.


Tags Quentin Tarantino Golden Globes Daniella Pick
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don’t mourn Soleimani By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Why does ‘The Second Israel’ adore Netanyahu? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Say 'no' to antisemitism By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Haredi parties in Israeli politics By EHUD OLMERT
United Hatzalah founder Eli Beer Our responsibility to save the elderly of Israel By ELI BEER

Most Read

1 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
2 The Ottomans are back - what does that mean for Israel?
The Ottomans are back
3 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
4 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
5 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by
We use both first party and third party cookies to provide tailored experiences throughout our website. You may read our privacy policy to learn more about it. By clicking "I Accept" you agree to the use of those cookies, as well as our privacy policies