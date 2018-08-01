Reggae, Rastafari love and politics from Ziggy Marley in Tel Aviv

Ziggy Marley.
(photo credit: ORIT PNINI)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Somewhere between a pulsating, dynamic party and an optimistic political rally, Ziggy Marley brought his unique performance to Tel Aviv on Tuesday as only he can do.
In the intimate atmosphere of the Barby club, a staple of Tel Aviv’s music scene, a very enthusiastic crowd awaited Marley anxiously and was not afraid to express their love for the veteran Jamaican reggae star all throughout the concert.
“Shalom Tel Aviv, Rastafari love! Alright, let’s do this!” he greeted his audience, who enthusiastically replied “We love you Ziggy!” before starting his show with “I will be Glad,” from his new album Rebellion Rises.
In fact, most of his two-hour performance presented new material, only occasionally interspersed with older songs or covers by his famed father Bob Marley.
Marley hit close to home for the young, liberal Tel Aviv crowd who were practically ignited by the second song, “See Them Fake Leaders.”
The audience didn’t stop cheering through the verses “See dem fake leaders, in the place of power they sit. From religion to politics, riding a wave of fear. Starting fires, they don’t care. Making enemies out of friends, killing thousands, hundreds and tens. If only they could lead, the world to peace and prosperity.”
The political theme continued with the next song, “World Revolution,” heating up the crowd even more, talking about peaceful solutions, a new generation and, well, a world revolution.
With a seven band members plus two perfectly in-tune and perfectly smiling background singers, Marley wowed the crowd song after song with his astounding vocal abilities and a surprisingly simple but effective stage performance.
(function(w,d,s,i){w.ldAdInit=w.ldAdInit||[];w.ldAdInit.push({slot:10834723912266086,size:[0, 0],id:"ld-9628-9059"});if(!d.getElementById(i)){var j=d.createElement(s),p=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];j.async=true;j.src="//cdn2.lockerdomecdn.com/_js/ajs.js";j.id=i;p.parentNode.insertBefore(j,p);}})(window,document,"script","ld-ajs");
And just when it seemed like the atmosphere was at its peak, he brought covers of The Beatles’ “All You Need is Love” and his father’s classic “One Love,” that upped the exuberance in the room to a new level.
Marley’s generous half-hour encore included iconic songs like “Your Pain is Mine,” “Justice” and “Look Who’s Dancing Now” as well as snippets of Bob Marley’s “I Wanna Love You” and “Get Up Stand Up.” All the stars were aligned for Ziggy Marley – great location, audience and most importantly, performance, made for an incredible experience.