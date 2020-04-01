The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Returning series, new ones and classic movies coming up during Passover

From HBO to Netflix, YES and CellcomTV, there is plenty to watch this Passover.

By HANNAH BROWN  
APRIL 1, 2020 23:51
‘MONEY HEIST’ (photo credit: TAMARA ARRANZ RAMOS/NETFLIX)
‘MONEY HEIST’
(photo credit: TAMARA ARRANZ RAMOS/NETFLIX)
It’s Passover, time to go for hikes and vacations abroad, only... what we’ll all be doing is watching TV. Fortunately, there are a few intriguing new series and movies coming our way.
Run, a new series from HBO, is coming to HOT (HOT HBO and VOD, Next TV), YES (YES Edge and Sting TV) and CellcomTV on April 13. It’s a suspense drama/black comedy about two college sweethearts who have been apart for years and suddenly decide to flee together and leave their lives behind. It has a great cast, with Merritt Wever (Unbelievable, Marriage Story) and Domhnall Gleeson (the last few Star Wars movies, Ex Machina, Brooklyn), as well as Archie Panjabi, who played Kalinda on The Good Wife. It was created by Vicky Jones and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (who has a small part), the team who collaborated on Fleabag and Killing Eve. Coincidentally, the third season of the very dark and often darkly funny series Killing Eve is returning to YES London on April 7 and HOT HBO on April 29.
‘RUN’ (Ken Woroner/HBO, courtesy of YES)‘RUN’ (Ken Woroner/HBO, courtesy of YES)
Another returning series, the comedy Insecure, will start running its fourth season on HOT, YES and Cellcom TV on April 13. The lead actress and series creator, Issa Rae, is charming enough so that you can enjoy it even if you haven’t watched the previous seasons.
This can’t be said of the Netflix series Ozark, which just released its third season. It has some thematic and stylistic similarities to Breaking Bad, in that it’s about a middle-class Chicago  financial advisor (Jason Bateman) who gets involved with money laundering for a drug cartel. In order to stay alive after one of his associates skims money, he has to move with his family to the Ozarks and continue the laundering on a much larger scale. It’s easy to identify with the characters, although sometimes hard to like them, just as it was with Breaking Bad. The show dipped in quality in season two, spending a lot of time on a few not-so-memorable characters, but season three is a definite return to form.
The Netflix series Money Heist returns for its fourth season, with all episodes becoming available on April 3. The first two seasons of this Spanish show, about a group of misfits who stage an elaborate heist and take hostages in a bank, were gripping, addictively so.
In the third season, though, the plot revolved around a new scheme to rob the Bank of Spain that seemed more like a desire on the part of the show’s creators to keep the series going than a story that needed to be told. Some romantic drama among the characters made the show more ordinary than it had been in its earlier seasons.
The fourth season had not been released at press time, but judging from the trailer, it seems to pick up exactly where the third season left off. Watching it, I realized that, in spite of the third season’s flaws, I missed the appealing characters very much and was glad to see that the Machiavellian anti-hero, Berlin (Pedro Alonso), one of the fan favorites, is back, if only in flashbacks.
Your kids probably know all the Disney and Pixar movies they want to see, but you can introduce them to the classic Steven Spielberg film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, which is available on HOT Cinema Kids. Although it’s been endlessly imitated since it came out in 1983, it has aged well and it’s a movie that everyone can watch together.
Another fun movie, although not one for kids, coming up during Passover is Romancing the Stone (1984), which will be shown on YES 3 on April 12 at 10 p.m. It’s a sometimes silly but enjoyable story of a very withdrawn romance novelist (Kathleen Turner) whose sister is kidnapped in Latin America, and who must join forces with a rakish mercenary (Michael Douglas) to save her. It also features Danny DeVito and has a catchy theme song by Eddy Grant. Even though we’ll be stuck at home, it will be fun to see Turner and Douglas running through the jungle in this funny, sexy and tongue-in-cheek adventure story.


Tags Passover television movie netflix Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus: Sow hope, not only fear By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The approaching unity government: a lesser evil By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy Benny Gantz: The sorcerer’s apprentice By GIL TROY
Seth Frantzman Iran is ramping up threats to US in Iraq By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Ksenia Svetlova Strengthening international systems, lesson learned from coronavirus By KSENIA SVETLOVA

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
3 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
4 Why do some Christians believe coronavirus is an apocalyptic prophecy?
Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, an 1887 painting by Viktor Vasnetsov. From left to right are Death, Famine, War, and Conquest; the Lamb is at the top.
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by