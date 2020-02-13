The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Russian comfort food is making a comeback in Israel

“Russian food is entering the mainstream slowly,” Gitcelter said. “Young people of other backgrounds are beginning to eat it. It’s an attraction. It’s different.”

By RACHEL RINGLER/JTA  
FEBRUARY 13, 2020 03:56
Home-cured herring also known as Seliodka pod Shuboi ("herring in a fur coat") or Shuba ("fur coat") (photo credit: RACHEL RINGLER/JTA)
Home-cured herring also known as Seliodka pod Shuboi ("herring in a fur coat") or Shuba ("fur coat")
(photo credit: RACHEL RINGLER/JTA)
This story originally appeared on The Nosher.
On a recent trip to Israel, my husband and I took a taxi to Bat Yam, a workingman’s town located a stone’s throw and a world away from the uber-cool city that is Tel Aviv. We went to eat Russian food in a community filled with immigrants from the former Soviet Union.
My goal? To learn whether the cuisine had moved out of the home and become part of the multifaceted prism that is Israeli food today.
Our food guide was Yan Gitcelter, a chef born in Baku, Azerbaijan, who came to Israel 30 years ago. We met at Yorsh, a small restaurant in which the owner is also the chef.
Gitcelter ordered for us: home-cured herring served with steamed potatoes and fresh dill; pickled cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and cabbage; creamy potato pancakes; and a classic Russian celebratory dish called shuba, constructed of layers of herring, beets and potatoes. A small pine tree, a remnant of Novy God, the Russian secular New Year celebration, twinkled on a counter nearby.
Just over three years ago, Gitcelter and three other immigrants from the former Soviet Union published a cookbook in Hebrew titled “The Russian Jewish Cookbook: Recollections and Recipes of Immigrants from the Former Soviet Union.” The book contains recipes and reminisces of these immigrants before and after their arrival in Israel. More than 7,500 copies of the book have been sold.
“Russian food is entering the mainstream slowly,” Gitcelter said. “Young people of other backgrounds are beginning to eat it. It’s an attraction. It’s different.”
Novy God is the gateway.
“In the last three years, Novy God has become popular in Israel,” Gitcelter said.
The Israeli media cover the holiday with growing frequency every year.
“Just as mimouna, the post-Passover celebration of the Moroccan Jews, is now celebrated by all, so too with Novy God,” he said. “And shuba, along with salade Olivier, the Russian potato salad made with carrots, hard-boiled eggs, pickled cucumber and bound with mayonnaise, are staples of a festive Russian meal.”
Some are dubious as to the future success of Russian food in Israel.
Janna Gur, an Israeli food writer and author of several cookbooks including “The Book of New Israeli Food,” believes that cuisines that have “made it” in Israel come from in and around the Middle East.
“Foods that have become part of the culinary mainstream in Israel fit within the region’s geographical food vibe,” she said. “Think hummus and the Iraqi sandwich sabich.”
Russian food, long equated with Ashkenazi food like chicken soup, chopped liver and gefilte fish, has a bad name, Gur said, because “we eat the immigrant version of it.”
“The flavorful goose fat and wild mushrooms of Eastern Europe are not available in Israel. Ashkenazi food comes from a different climate with different ingredients than what we have here.”
Gur connected me with Sabina Waldman, who, like Gur, was born in Latvia and moved to Israel many years ago. Waldman is a chef, recipe writer, food stylist and culinary instructor. She was able to tick off in rapid succession examples of prominent chefs who are incorporating Russian food in their cuisine.
When noted chef Haim Cohen planned a celebratory menu for the eighth anniversary of his restaurant Yaffo-Tel Aviv, he included a kreplach course — dumplings stuffed with potato, bathed in butter, and topped with a selection of herring, caviar and fish tartar. And at the Danon Culinary Academy, where Waldman teaches, the menu for her students’ final dinner included white borscht, black bread and blintzes for dessert served with a compote of red berries. The meal, which was open to the public, sold out within a day.
https://www.instagram.com/p/B7Lj7XPH-vT/
Enav Ezagouri, chef at Tel Aviv’s Cafe Nordoy, considered one of Tel Aviv’s best, recently posted an image on Instagram of a kreplach dish filled with smoked potato and fried onions served in a beef and horseradish consomme. Horseradish? Kreplach? Undoubtedly more Russian than Levantine. Scroll down his Instagram feed and you’ll find his take on Ukrainian varenikia dumpling that he stuffed with cheese and topped with caviar.
https://www.instagram.com/p/B60e4XGnyCb/
Our dinner at Yorsh ended with vareniki, which was served that night in a butter sauce and stuffed with sour cherries. Perhaps one day soon we will find it on a menu of one of the hip Israeli chefs with a Middle Eastern twist — the cherries replaced with pomegranate or grapes.


Tags Israel food Russian Israelis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Donating a kidney to a stranger is the highest form of charity By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Voter fatigue has set in ahead of third round of elections By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef The rift between the first and second Israel By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan What’s next for the UK’s Labour Party? By JOAN RYAN
Danny Danon Danny Danon to Olmert: Do not come to the UN to meet Mahmoud Abbas By DANNY DANON

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Arab media accuse US, Israel of coronavirus conspiracy against China
A staff member checks the temperature of a passenger entering a subway station, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 28, 2020.
3 Terrorist in Jerusalem ramming attack caught by security forces
The scene of a suspected car ramming attack in Jerusalem
4 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
5 Balloon terror continues, kids in kindergarten forced to run for shelter
Balloons attached to an explosive charge landed in an open field near Sderot
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by