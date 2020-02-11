Sergei Polunin returns as Rasputin in ballet production

Ukranian-born Sergei Polunin, the 29-year-old “Bad Boy of Ballet” will return to Israel in May in his new latest production, Rasputin.The performance will take place May 7 at the Caesarea Amphitheater. The new dance drama explores the dark psychological depths of one of the most controversial figures in Russian history. It is the latest challenge for Polunin, who became the London Royal Ballet’s youngest-ever male principal dancer at the age of 19. He quit the company suddenly two years later, but re-emerged in Russia, dancing with the Stanislavsky Music Theatre. He’s gone on to a thriving career on stage, as well as in films like Murder on the Orient Express, and as a YouTube star via the viral video Take Me To Church.Polunin has been a guest artists at the Bolshoi Theater, La Scala Theater and is a permanent guest artist for the Bayerisches Staatsballet in Munich, Germany.Rasputin, choreographed by Yuka Oishi and scored by Kirill Richter, premiered at the London Palladium last June, the third production introduced by Polunin and his company, Polunin Ink, in 2019. The others were Romeo and Juliet and Little Red and the Wolf.Tickets for Rasputin range from NIS 355-NIS 705 and are available online.