'Spider-Man' co-creator Steve Ditko dead at 90, mourned by fans

Comic book art by Steve Ditko. Spiderman and Daredevil. .
(photo credit: YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT)
X
Comic book legend Steve Ditko was found dead in his Manhattan apartment on June 29. He was 90 years old.
Ditko was the artist who, in the 1960s, created the world famous characters of Spider-Man and Doctor Strange along with Jewish-American writer Stan Lee.
His artistic genius allowed him to depict galactic battle scenes that spread on two pages but were clear and simple to follow as well as allowing the reader insights into the emotional complexities of the characters he helped bring to life.
Ditko chose to stay removed from the commercial success of his creations, which became world-renowned and were given film and television adaptations, the latest of these being released in 2017 (Spider-Man: Homecoming
). Doctor Strange
, known in the Marvel Universe as the Master of the Mystic Arts hit the screens in 2016 and turned in $677 million at the box offices.
Unlike Stan Lee, who made sure to keep a lively connection with comic book fans and made a point of appearing in minor roles in each Marvel film, Ditko shunned the comic-cons and spotlights. He never married and is believed to have no surviving family members.
In 2007, Jonathan Ross attempted to explore this side of the artist's life by filming a documentary. Titled In Search of Steve Ditko,
it was aired on BBC 4. Ditko himself refused to appear in it.
British-Jewish fantasy writer and comic book writer Neil Gaiman mourned the artist, saying "I know I'm a different person because he was in the world."
Film director Guillermo del Toro also tweeted an image of Ditko's work in honor of his passing.