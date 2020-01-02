The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Springtime for Taika Cohen and ‘Jojo Rabbit’

Not only is it all right to ridicule Nazis, but making fun of them can have a positive impact.

By HANNAH BROWN  
JANUARY 2, 2020 01:32
Adolf Hitler will be a prominent character in Jojo Rabbit, a satirical movie by Taika Waititi (photo credit: YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT)
Adolf Hitler will be a prominent character in Jojo Rabbit, a satirical movie by Taika Waititi
(photo credit: YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT)
“At the end of the day, I do enjoy seeing Nazis losing wars,” said Taika Waititi in a phone interview with The Jerusalem Post about his new comedy, Jojo Rabbit, the story of a boy in Nazi Germany whose imaginary friend is Adolf Hitler, which opens throughout Israel on January 3.
The director, whose nickname is Taika Cohen – his mother is Jewish and his father is Maori – appears in the film as Hitler himself, whom he plays as a smug buffoon. He has directed movies both in his native New Zealand and big-budget Hollywood films, including Thor: Ragnarok, and he will be directing the new Thor: Love and Thunder movie with Natalie Portman, but right now he wants to talk about Jojo Rabbit.
He rejects the idea that the fact that he is Jewish made it somehow more acceptable for him to tell this controversial story. “It wouldn’t have made any difference if I was or wasn’t Jewish,” he said.
If people are so upset by the idea of a film that makes fun of Hitler that they want to skip the movie, “I would say, ‘No, you really should see it.’ I can understand that for some people, it’s too close to personal things they have experienced... but for most people, I think you really should see it before judging it. It’s a new way of looking at and talking about [the Nazi era]... don’t judge a book by its cover,” Waititi said.
“It’s not a broad comedy, it combines different genres, it’s really a drama with some jokes. If people aren’t open to movies like that, they’ll just be seeing the same mainstream movies over and over again.”
The movie, which has been a success with audiences, especially younger ones, has divided critics. Owen Gleiberman, writing in Variety, called it a “feel-good hipster Nazi comedy,” while others praised it, including Clarisse Loughrey in The Independent, who said it was “daring, tender and sharp.”
One supporter whose compliment was especially important to the director was Mel Brooks, who called the film “wonderful.” Brooks created the Springtime for Hitler musical as part of The Producers, and remade Ernst Lubitsch’s To Be or Not to Be, a movie about Nazi-era Polish actors that involves a Hitler impersonation.
“He really paved the way for somebody like me to do this. When someone like that gives you his approval and says that what you’re doing is worthwhile, it really means something.”
Waititi firmly believes that not only is it all right to ridicule Nazis, but that making fun of them can have a positive impact.
“It helps to take away their power. They operated on the idea of fear... but when you get people to laugh at the small details, you can see how ridiculous and illogical it was, it was built upon all these ideas that didn’t make any sense.”
Referencing Groucho Marx’s famous story about how he wasn’t allowed into a country club that wouldn’t admit Jews, and then asked, “My daughter is only half Jewish, can she go in the pool up to her knees?” Waititi said, “That’s why comedy is so important. Through it, you can communicate with people in a way that drama can’t. You’re laughing at the truth, and the audience lets down their guard... you can convey a more powerful message that way.”
The film tells the story of a 10-year-old German boy (Roman Griffin Davis) who wants to fit in with Hitler Youth and asks his imaginary buddy Hitler for help, which gets confusing when he discovers that his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a teenage Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their apartment.
“Most people wouldn’t want to identify with a German in World War II, but this is a 10-year-old boy’s version of Hitler. He’s a lonely boy, clinging on to anything he can to make his way in the world. There were millions of people in Hitler Youth.... People forget what it’s like to be a kid, that if you’re not part of the group, you’re going to be bullied and ostracized. Very few have the strength to stand up to pressure of being part of the group.”
While Jojo “is clinging on to something he doesn’t understand,” the discovery of the Jewish girl in his apartment, and later, as the Nazis begin to lose control, leads to the “disintegration of everything, of his belief system” and makes him begin to understand the Nazis’ deceit. This is clearly shown in the movie by Hitler gradually falling apart as Jojo’s questions unsettle him, which Waititi depicts through physical comedy as well as dialogue.
So what was it like for a Jew to play Hitler?
“Unsurprisingly, I didn’t enjoy wearing the Hitler costume.... Usually my sets are warm and filled with laughter, but it was all tempered by this costume. It was very uncomfortable. You have to accept that.”
Although he knew Charlie Chaplin’s portrayal of a Hitler-esque tyrant in The Great Dictator and other movie Hitlers, “I didn’t actually watch any films about him. I looked at a few of the rallies, but I’ve seen enough of his work. I didn’t want to do an authentic depiction of him. The Hitler in Jojo can only know as much as a 10-year-old boy’s brain... I wanted it to feel like my own thing.”
Working with his young actors, Waititi trusted that their parents would help them with the delicate task of doing research for their roles. “Just like my mother thought it was important to tell me about the Holocaust, their parents talked to them.”
Although it might be tempting to see the film as a response to the recent rise in antisemitism and such events as the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally in which marchers shouted antisemitic slogans, Waititi said that he conceived of the film, an adaptation of a novel by Christine Leunens, all the way back in 2011.
“I just felt that it was a really important film to make,” he said. “I’m proud of it.”


Tags Nazis mel brooks Jojo Rabbit
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo On same page By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Not antisemitism but ‘Jew-haterism’ & facelessness By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Think about it: Israel and the ICC By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eric Mandel Unity missing ingredient for success By ERIC R. MANDEL
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Defying history, transcending time By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
2 Hamas ‘promoting’ Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century,’ says Fata
Fatah and Hamas officials wait for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and representatives of Palestinian groups and movements as a part of an intra-Palestinian talks in Moscow, Russia February 12, 2019
3 New York Times columnist slammed for article on Jewish intelligence
Bret Stephens, former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and winner of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary, is an op-ed columnist for The New York Times
4 Netanyahu met Germany's Merkel, but this image stole the show - photo 9
Top 10 photographs of the decade
5 Pompeo discusses US attacks on Iranian-militias with world leaders
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about airstrikes by the US military in Iraq and Syria, at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by