Starcatcher’s ‘Chicago’ dazzles the city

Chicago’s popularity is legendary. It is the second-longest-running show in the history of Broadway, surpassed only by The Phantom of the Opera. Tens of millions of people have enjoyed its thousands of performances worldwide. The riveting 2002 film version starring Renée Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Richard Gere was a box-office smash that won six Academy Awards.The energetic music and dance of Chicago comes to life on the Jerusalem stage March 5 to March 21 at the Hirsch Theater at Beit Shmuel in a Starcatcher production that offers a unique interpretation of the hit musical . In 1920s Chicago, two women on trial for murder fight for the attention of one man – a notorious lawyer who can not only get them acquitted but to simultaneously elevate them to celebrity status. Through a derisive use of the media and perversion of justice, the lawyer unleashes pandemonium as the two divas face off against each other, and the mirror, for the fame they so desperately desire.“Set amidst the depravity of the Chicago jazz nightclub scene during the era of prohibition, the show serves as an entertaining satiric criticism of our celebrity obsession and takes a cynical view of the media, judicial system and even love,” explained director and choreographer Yaeli Greenblatt. “The central themes of Chicago will strongly resonate with our audience as they remain as relevant today as ever.“Despite the serious undertones, the musical is incredibly flashy and fun – one of my all-time favorites. As a choreographer, I remain in awe of Bob Fosse’s genius. I also love that this musical allows us to focus on women. Even though they are anti-heroes, Chicago presents strong, complex female characters and makes us confront their ferocity in a unique way.”Tickets for Starcatcher’s production of Chicago:
www.beitshmuel.co.il/ or (02) 620-3463.
