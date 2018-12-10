THE LOUNGE: December 11, 2018

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Orot Rabin



The Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) inaugurated its new Visitors’ Center, named after former head of Mossad Maj. Gen. Yitzhak Hofi, z”l, at the Orot Rabin power plant in Hadera. The ceremony took place at the end of the “For the Light” social race day, which was held on the third night of Hanukkah at the Nahal Hadera Park. The theme of the evening was personal security, in support of the struggle dealing with violence against women. Attending were Minister of Energy Dr. Yuval Steinitz; IEC Chairman Yiftah Ron-Tal; Mossad Director Yossi Cohen; IEC CEO Ofer Bloch; Hadera Mayor Zvika Gendelman; IEC Workers Committee Chairman Miko Tsarfati; and Hofi’s family members.





The Israeli Embassy in Washington hosted a reception in honor of the US-Israel economic partnership. One of the guests, who also spoke at the event, included US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon and Israel Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer. During the reception, which was held in the Library of Congress in Washington DC with members of Congress and the Senate, Ziv Aviram, the co-founder, president and CEO of OrCam, praised the fruitful cooperation between the US and Israel.The first Fin Tech Center in Israel was inaugurated at the Hebrew University’s School of Business Administration. Prof. David Gershon, an entrepreneur who made his fortune selling a company he founded, heads the new Fin Tech Center and donated NIS 5 million of his private capital to establish the center. There to congratulate the finalists: businessman Patrick Drahi; Economy and Industry Minister Eli Cohen; Hebrew University president Prof. Asher Cohen; and Business School dean Prof. Zvi Wiener.Irani CorpIn chic and style, Ifat and Roni Irani, Yossi Irani and Dor Irani – the owners Irani Corp – launched their first flagship store featuring Emporio Armani in Israel, last Wednesday in the Ramat Aviv Mall. Attending the grand opening were: Moshe Rosenblum, Shani Friedan, Ruth and Shlomo Gross, David Ben Moshe and Sofia Mechetner, Factory54 presenter and international model.The Cameri Theater hosted the Théâtre National de la Colline in Paris, which put on an international production that takes place in four languages (English, German, Arabic and Hebrew) and tells the story of an Israeli-Jewish-German family. The friends of the theater invited to watch were welcomed by chair of the Friends Association Liora Ofer; Cameri director Ron Guetta; and director of the Friends Association Keren Arazi.Translated by Hannah Hochner.

