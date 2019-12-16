THE LOUNGE: FIDE, Hatzalah, the Zionist of America and more

Last Wednesday, the international FIDE World Chess Grand Prix opened in Jerusalem, the first time this prestigious competition is being hosted in Israel. The Tournament Series Awards are worth a total of € 800,000. The two first-place winners will receive a cash prize and will also have the opportunity to contend for the World Chess Championship in 2020. The global Kaspersky Lab is the sponsor of the World Chess Grand Prix. Among the guests who attended the festive opening event in the capital were: Noam Froimovici, CEO of Kaspersky Israel; Arkady Dvorkovich, president of the World Chess Federation; Ilya Merenzon, president of World Chess; Boris Gelfand, Israeli candidate in the competition and Israel’s leading chess player; and Costin Raiu, director, Global Research & Analysis Team at Kaspersky.Last Tuesday evening, NIS 12.5 million was raised for the establishment of Beilinson Hospital brain center and imaging system at a gala event titled “The Future is Here.” During the evening, Dana Azrieli received the Yakir award as the representative of the Azrieli Foundation, in recognition for donating funds to purchase two state-of-the-art MRIs, and to commemorate its long-standing assistance with the technological advancement of the hospital. Businessman Pinchas Cohen, chairman of the Friends Association of the Rabin Medical Center; Dr. Eitan Wirthheim, CEO of the Medical Center; and Orly Meskin, CEO of the Friends Association, welcomed the guests.The Zionist of America (ZOA) House held a festive launching of the new HOT drama called Hanispach. The event was attended by the star and creator of the series, Eli Ben David, together with his wife Elinor, the Israeli cultural attaché in France, the series’ stars, as well as HOT CEO Tal Granot-Goldstein, who warmly welcomed the French Ambassador to Israel Eric Danon and his wife.Leaders of United Hatzalah hosted a gala evening and at the Avenue event complex in Airport City to raise NIS 12 million. The guests were welcomed by United Hatzalah President and Founder Eli Bir, Chairman Moshe Teitelbaum, and CEO Eli Pollak. The funds will go towards resources for new volunteers who will join the 6,000 medics, paramedics and doctors who already volunteer their time for the organization.Attending were: Mark Gerson, owner of the Gerson Lehrman Group; Ilana and Yair Hamburger; Matti Kochavi; Gil Sharetzky; Miri Pollak; and Alona and Eli Barkat.International accounting firm KPMG and Microsoft have signed a cooperation agreement to expand global collaboration. KPMG will invest $5 billion in digital transformation. The agreement between the two giant corporations was launched last week in Israel at the annual KPMG conference held at the Tel Aviv Exhibition Grounds, in the presence of KPMG International Chairman Bill Thomas, Microsoft Israel CEO Ronit Atad, and KPMG Managing Partner in Israel Eran Shalev.Translated by Hannah Hochner.