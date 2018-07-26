July 27 2018
|
Av, 15, 5778
Tanztheater Wuppertal to return to Israel

In both these works, Bausch delved deep into images that haunted her.

By ORI J. LENKINSKI
July 26, 2018 22:36
1 minute read.
People dance

People dance . (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)

 
After a 21-year absence, famed German dance troupe Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch will return to Israel to perform Bausch’s 1998 creation Masurca Fogo at the Tel Aviv Performing Arts Center in October.

A lot has changed for the seminal dance company since its last visit here, most notably the loss of Bausch herself in 2009. With Bausch’s passing, many questioned what the future would hold for both the troupe and her legacy of repertoire. More recently, the company dismissed Adolphe Binder, its recently appointed director. And while the fate of Tanztheater Wuppertal may hang slightly in the balance, there is no question as to the lasting power, impact and relevance of Bausch’s work.

Bausch is best known for two creations; The Rite of Spring and Café Muller. In both these works, Bausch delved deep into images that haunted her, a seemingly blind, nightgown clad woman teetering dangerously through a landscape of tables and chairs or a mud streaked knot of women recoiling from a blood-red cloth.

Masurca Fogo is a slightly different story from these works. In this piece, Bausch created a type of travelogue from her time in Portugal and Brazil. The airy chords of fado waft onto the stage while a video transforms the backdrop into a beach. There is a tongue-in-cheek slip and slide moment and a lone walrus hobbling across the stage. While the work bears all of the complexity and intelligence that Bausch is known for, her social commentary and gender play, it is a few shades lighter than many of her other opuses.

Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch will perform at the Tel Aviv Performing Arts Center on October 4, 5 and 6. For more information, visit www.israel-opera.co.il.

