Tel Aviv celebrates 20th Pride Parade

The LGBTQ community celebrates three historic milestones: 10 years to the founding of the Gay Center in Tel Aviv, 20 years to Tel Aviv’s first Pride and 70 Years of Israeli Independence.

By
June 8, 2018 16:44
2 minute read.
Tel Aviv celebrates 20th Pride Parade

Slovak tourists in Tel Aviv for the LGBT parade in 2018 . (photo credit: TAMARA ZIEVE)

For the 20th time in two decades, the streets of Tel Aviv burst with rainbow colored decorations, high energy and pumping music as Israelis and tourists alike streamed through the city to celebrate the annual LGBTQ Pride Parade.

The theme of this year’s event is “the community makes history” as the LGBTQ community celebrates three historic milestones: 10 years to the founding of the Gay Center in Tel Aviv, 20 years to Tel Aviv’s first Pride and 70 Years of Israeli Independence.  

“I am proud to stand here before you,” Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai told the crowd before he officially launched the parade. “I remember how it was 20 years ago when we started this parade and I am thrilled to see the wide audience here in the street, the atmosphere and the freedom that is felt here,” he said

“We have marched for 20 years and we have made a lot of progress, but we still have a way to go and we will walk together and we will break down the barriers of hate, of separation, of legislation and we will reach a situation where the free and sovereign state of Israel every human being will be equal,” he continued.

This march, Huldai added, says “we are here and we won’t stop marching until we achieve our goal.”

From Ben Zion road, the revelers made their way to the beach promenade, where floats of different themes awaited them.

“The Tel Aviv Pride parade,” is the best, says Tibor Dezso a Slovakian tourist. Sitting at a cafe on the beach, the group of Slovaks tell the Jerusalem Post that they have traveled to celebrate Pride in several countries, and have returned to Israel for the second time.



“Tel Aviv is the best because of the good weather, the open-minded people, the whole spirit and atmosphere of the city,” Dezso says, and his friend Peter Gehdos chimes in that the beautiful people are another attraction.

He also remarks that he finds Slovakian people less open-minded that in Tel Aviv.

Vlado Sul adds that he feels very safe in Tel Aviv, which he found surprising in light of the perception he had of Israel from the media, before he had visited.

But Tova Dinkin, an American citizen living in Israel, says she prefers the New York event, which she feels is more of an organized parade, whereas she sees the Tel Aviv one as a march and a sprawling street party.

The final stop of the party was Charles Clore park where Eurovision Song Contest Netta Barzilai was scheduled to perform, along with other Israeli and international artists.


