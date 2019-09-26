Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

‘The Beautiful Ones’ - Suede put on sterling show in Rishon

It was the British rock staples’ sixth visit to Israel, this time as part of an international tour in honor of their eighth record The Blue Hour.

By MICHAL TORKY
September 26, 2019 13:49
1 minute read.
Suede playing in Live Park Rishon Lezion

Suede playing in Live Park Rishon Lezion. (photo credit: INBAL KLAUSNER)

“Good evening Tel Aviv!” shouted Brett Anderson into the microphone, as he opened a spectacular Suede show that took place in Live Park Rishon Lezion Wednesday night.

Anderson, together with Neil Codling (guitar/keyboard), Simon Gilbert (drums), Richard Oakes (guitar) and Mat Osman (bass), gave his heart and soul to the screaming crowd.

The show started in full gear with “As One” from The Blue Hour, but it included a generous number of tunes from the band’s illustrious career, including “Snowblind,” “Outsiders” and “Animal Nitrate.”

 Dancing, jumping, getting down on his knees, dramatic and glorious, Anderson’s face was dripping with sweat as he proved once again that he is a great performer.

When he wasn’t spinning the microphone over his head like a cowboy, or down on his knees, he stepped down from the stage and into the arms of his adoring crowd, shaking hands and basking in the love of the Israeli audience. 

 For the encore the band played their classic “Saturday Night” and  “Beautiful Ones”,  before finishing up with the new “Life is Golden.”  For anyone who was at the show, that was the adage that rang true.


