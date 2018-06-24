The Israel Opera Festival returns to Acre with eclectic lineup

THE ISRAEL Opera Festival takes place at the Crusader Fortress in the Old City of Acre. .
(photo credit: YOSSI TZVEKER)
The music to be performed at the fifth Israel Opera Festival at the Crusader Fortress in the Old City of Acre ranges from the 18th to the 21st century and takes place August 1 to 4.
From the 18th century, we have Gluck’s tender Orfeo et Eurydyce, the story of how master-musician Orfeo loses his beloved to the Underworld where Pluto holds sway, and how he almost, but not quite brings her back to the world of the living, except that Gluck’s opera has a happy ending and contains one of the loveliest arias in all the opera canon – “What Shall I Do Without You , Euridice”? (August 2 and 4) It is an all-Israeli production.
From this century we have Cords and Strings (at Kibbutz Eilon), in which young opera singers and violinists from the Keshet Eilon summer workshop share a concert that includes lieder and opera arias accompanied by strings (August 1).
In between there’s The Opera Sings Yossi Banai, a vocal tribute to the late great singer/ entertainer/ artist/ songwriter with the participation of his singer son, Yuval on August 3. What Do the Deer Do? is a family show showcasing children’s songs, (August 4 at 11 a.m.) and White Box, a dance concert on memory and forgetfulness by Kibbutzit 2, the daughter company of Kibbutz Dance will be at Kibbutz Ga’aton (August 4 at noon).