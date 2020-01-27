The Lounge

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
An offshore patrol vessel built by Israel Shipyards, that was recently purchased by the Honduran Navy, was officially featured in the Central American country.

By MICHAL GALANTI  
JANUARY 27, 2020 22:28
FROM LEFT, Julian Pacheco Tinoco, Samy Katsav and Juan Orlando Hernández
Sa’ar 62 class OPV
An offshore patrol vessel built by Israel Shipyards, that was recently purchased by the Honduran Navy, was officially featured in the Central American country. The Sa’ar 62 class OPV was handed over to Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández by Israel Shipyards Chairman Samy Katsav. Honduras Minister of Security Julian Pacheco Tinoco also attended the ceremony, which the Israeli officials attended wearing traditional shirts. It is estimated that the deal was worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
Charney Resolution Center
The Charney Resolution Center, located in Kfar Hayarok in Ramat Hasharon, recently hosted a 24-hour long peace talk simulation, which culminated in the signing of an agreement that would put an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The marathon was attended by 70 Israeli, Palestinian and other teens from all around the world who are in 11th grade at the EMIS International School in Ramat Hasharon. The event concluded with a festive ceremony attended by representatives from the international community and Tsili Charney, founder of the Charney Resolution Center.
White Lodge Productions
Keshet Studios, a Los Angeles-based studio overseeing Keshet International’s US activities, will collaborate with high-tech entrepreneur, Dr. Ori Allon and White Lodge Productions, the production company recently founded by Allon. The companies have signed a joint agreement to develop television and film projects around the world.
Allon, who has had two successful exits already – one of his companies was bought by Google and the other by Twitter – currently controls the real estate brokerage firm Compass, which is valued at $6 billion. Allon founded White Lodge Productions with the aim of creating innovative content, investing in original content and in young creators, with an emphasis on addressing technological change and media consumption habits worldwide. The company employs writers and filmmakers in New York and in Los Angeles.
Jenny Rosenstein
Adi Soffer-Teeni, CEO of Facebook Israel, was extremely moved by Holocaust survivor Jenny Rosenstein’s story, and posted the following on her social media page: “Yesterday was one of the most important days of my professional career. Not because we reached a goal or closed a big business deal. Yesterday, I met an extraordinary 85-year-old Holocaust survivor named Jenny Rosenstein. When we realized that Jenny was not willing to accept any monetary help, and was instead selling paintings she’d made, we decided to hold an exhibition of her works in our office.
“Yesterday we had the privilege of hosting the grand opening of Jenny’s exhibition in our offices, which was attended by lots of lovely people, who came not only to buy paintings, but also to hear the stories behind each one, and shower Jenny with love and respect.”
Mitzpe Hayamim
Lior Raviv, CEO of the Isrotel Premium Hotel chain, hosted a ceremony this week to affix a mezuzah to the newly renovated Mitzpe Hayamim Hotel, between Rosh Pina and Safed, together with the hotel’s CEO, Siggy Levenkopf. Ben Lewis, a co-owner of the Isrotel chain, attended the event, where he met up with chef Erez Komarovsky, the hotel’s culinary consultant. The Isrotel chain invested NIS 80 million to renovate the old hotel.
Translated by Hannah Hochner.


Tags Israel culture Culture in Israel
