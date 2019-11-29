The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

The return of ‘Fauda,’the Mossad’s methods and delightful Dr. Ruth

By HANNAH BROWN  
NOVEMBER 29, 2019 11:02
The return of ‘Fauda, (photo credit: YES)
The return of ‘Fauda,
(photo credit: YES)
It’s official: Fauda will be back on YES Action on December 26 at 10 p.m. It’s also been revealed that a significant part of the third season will be set in the Gaza Strip. The series won’t begin streaming on Netflix until sometime in 2020 though, but US viewers who miss Lior Raz’s tough-guy persona can see him in the international action thriller by Michael Bay, 6 Underground, which will be released on December 13.
If you’re interested in real-life stories of the intelligence community, as opposed to the dramatized version of counterintelligence operatives in Fauda, you’ll want to check out a new series called For His Eyes Only: The Politics of the Mossad, which will be broadcast in three parts on YES Docu on December 9-11 at 9 p.m., as well as on YES VOD and STING TV. As the title suggests, it focuses on the delicate interplay between the prime ministers and the intelligence agency and looks at how politics and personalities have affected the Mossad’s decisions.
The new documentary, Ask Dr. Ruth, by Ryan White, is a lively look at a fascinating figure in American culture, whose life story has also played out in Germany and Israel. It will be available on HOT VOD starting on December 5. The film, which combines interviews, archival footage and animation to tell the life story of Dr. Ruth Westheimer, shows how revolutionary a figure she was when she burst on the scene with her call-in radio show, and focuses on how her family and the trauma she suffered in the Holocaust shaped her. Her delightful charm makes the movie extremely entertaining. It was an audience favorite at the Jerusalem Film Festival last summer.
Watching the current season of The Crown, you might not realize that a key character portrayed on the show is buried in Jerusalem. That’s Princess Alice, Prince Philip’s mother, an eccentric chain-smoking nun diagnosed with schizophrenia in her youth, who is portrayed by Jane Lapotaire, and appears in episodes Bubbikins and Coup.
Before her death in 1969, the princess expressed a wish to be buried in Jerusalem, and in 1988, her remains were moved from Windsor Castle to the Church of Mary Magdalene, near the Old City. In 1994, Princess Alice was honored at Yad Vashem as one of the “Righteous Among the Nations” for hiding a Jewish family from the Nazis in Athens during World War II. Prince Philip attended that ceremony. Just last year, Prince William paid a visit and laid a wreath on his great-grandmother’s grave, and his father, Prince Charles, has visited as well.
By now, The Irishman is streaming on Netflix, but I saw it on the big screen in Tel Aviv – it is also showing at movie theaters around the country – and was distinctly underwhelmed. Director Martin Scorsese is clearly fascinated by the disappearance of labor leader Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino) and it is an interesting chapter in American history, but he hasn’t made a fascinating film out of it. I’m not sure younger viewers, raised in an era of diminishing union power, will have any idea after seeing it what the unions really meant to US politics then.
Even more problematic are the so-called “de-aging” techniques used on the principal cast, particularly Robert De Niro, who plays characters over a period of about 40 years. Yes, the technology makes his face look less lined, a sophisticated computer version of what Hollywood used to do for aging actresses playing younger than their true age. But a 76-year-old with an unlined face still cannot pass for a 26-year-old.
It isn’t only that his face is different today. His whole physical style has changed. If you want to see how the young De Niro looked and moved, go to YouTube and find clips of Mean Streets, his first great movie role. In The Crown, the queen says, “Age is rarely kind to anyone,” and sadly, I can’t think of any starker illustration of this truth than comparing De Niro in these two films. Maybe on the small screen this will be less noticeable.


Tags Mossad culture art Fauda
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Rabbi Mirvis’s message sounds the alarm over antisemitism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Where are the protests against Netanyahu? By YAAKOV KATZ
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Hospital treatment at home By HILLEL FULD
Pressing charges and Netanyahu’s trials By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: No, Israel’s not imploding By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by