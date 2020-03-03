The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

TheaterNetto 2020 continues its focus on homegrown productions

This year’s plays are frequently hard-hitting and unsparing.

By HELEN KAYE  
MARCH 3, 2020 20:10
NETA YASHCHIN stars in ‘My Mother is a Whore.’ (photo credit: GERAR ALON)
NETA YASHCHIN stars in ‘My Mother is a Whore.’
(photo credit: GERAR ALON)
"Good Morning,” says Ya’akov Agmon, and grins broadly. “That’s how I started this whole thing 30 years ago, with ‘good morning,’ and here we are again with 12 new plays in competition, chosen by the creative community from the some 100 submitted.”
Agmon, shoving hard at 92, has a right to be proud. There have been some 400 productions over the 30 years, the great majority of them Israeli plays, at the TheaterNetto Monodrama Festival. The 30th anniversary of the festival will run this year during Passover, from April 11–13, at and around the Jaffa Theater in Old Jaffa, and at the Crusader Fortress in Acre. All but two of this year’s offerings were made in Israel. Of the 10, nine were written by the actor performing them, and have to do with the arc of their own lives.
All 12 will be competing for the NIS 10,000 Nissim Azikri Best Actor Prize, which in 2019, and “not unexpectedly,” went to Tarin Shalfi “for her unsentimental, nuanced, sensitive, humor-laced self-portrait in Moving the Sun, the actress/author’s ongoing battle with metastatic cancer,” as we wrote at the time.
But Tarin lost that battle. To honor her memory, the family has decided on an annual award: the Tarin Shalfi Audience Favorite Prize, worth NIS 5,000.
This year’s plays are frequently hard-hitting and unsparing. Among them are The Memory Monster, adapted from the book by Yishai Sarid and performed by Ben Yosipovitch, who tells us, “To survive you have to be a bit Nazi,” as he recounts the life he has chosen – a tourist guide in the death camps the Nazis spread about Poland.
“I guard the darkness,” says David Bilinka, playing a guard in Early Childhood by George Brant, translated by Keren Tzur. Whom does he guard? Children torn from their illegal immigrant parents by the orders of President Trump. But when a mysterious epidemic breaks out, what is he to do?
Harmony, written and performed by Abigail Perry, takes guts, because it’s about her life, and because it’s about incest.
Another autobiographical monodrama is My Daughter Is a Whore, in which energetic redhead Neta Yashchin, who came to Israel with the first big Russian immigration in the ‘70s, recalls the experiences of those early years and the culture shock. And yes, one of her daughters was a whore.
A bit of comedy never comes amiss, and in Carte Blanche, artist Michal Svironi combines art and theater, asking, can we really start from scratch, leaving the past behind?
From prolific American playwright Neil LaBute comes Wrecks (Edi Carr in Hebrew), with Itcho Avital as Edi, a grieving and fresh widower plagued by guilt and asking what love is, really. In Last Night I Dreamed About the Prime Minister, Ilil Lev Cnaan has created an un-anthem to Benjamin Netanyahu from real dreams about him that she’s been collecting for four years.
Outside on the Jaffa Theater plaza, as they do every year, students from the theater department of Seminar HaKibbutzim will perform their own takes on this year’s theme: Gag Mechanisms in Israeli Society.
TheaterNetto 2020 says, “Prepare to be challenged.”


Tags theater performance art
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The repercussions of the US-Taliban deal By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will the fighting end after the elections? - analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef 'So why does the Left hate Netanyahu so much?' By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
MANFRED GERSTENFELD EU ambassador to Israel must upgrade their verbal acrobatics By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
Emily Schrader Why we should trust Israel’s response to coronavirus By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Israeli who recovered in Japan develops coronavirus again
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, leave at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo
3 1 in 5 Europeans says secret Jewish cabal runs the world, survey finds
Protesters hold placards and flags during a demonstration, organised by the British Board of Jewish Deputies for those who oppose antisemitism, in Parliament Square in London.
4 347 rabbis sign letter rejecting Bernie Sanders' 'outrageous comments'
Bernie Sanders
5 Benjamin Netanyahu defeats Gantz, but is still short a majority
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 3, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by