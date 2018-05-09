The Al-Saraya and Jaffa Theaters jointly present the Third Jaffa Festival of Contemporary Arabic Culture May 10 to 12 at the Jaffa Theater in Old Jaffa. It opens with a musical performance at 8:30 pm on the theater plaza, to which entrance is free.



Among the shows, panels, plays and other events is “Jaffa thought the eyes of its residents,” a photo exhibition in the theater foyer.





There’s also Bacchus at Acre by the brilliant Lamis Amar (first prize winner at this year’s TheaterNetto), a staged play reading featuring Amar and Halifa Natur among others.Al Saraya presents Hanoch Levin’s The Business of Living – with Hebrew subtitles, and there’s a reading from the works of Syrian poet Nizar Kabani.