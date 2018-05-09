May 09 2018
|
Iyar, 24, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Third Jaffa Festival of Contemporary Arabic Culture

Al Saraya presents Hanoch Levin’s The Business of Living – with Hebrew subtitles, and there’s a reading from the works of Syrian poet Nizar Kabani.

By HELEN ELEASARI
May 9, 2018 20:31
Third Jaffa Festival of Contemporary Arabic Culture

Lamis Amar. (photo credit: Courtesy)

The Al-Saraya and Jaffa Theaters jointly present the Third Jaffa Festival of Contemporary Arabic Culture May 10 to 12 at the Jaffa Theater in Old Jaffa. It opens with a musical performance at 8:30 pm on the theater plaza, to which entrance is free.

Among the shows, panels, plays and other events is “Jaffa thought the eyes of its residents,” a photo exhibition in the theater foyer.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


There’s also Bacchus at Acre by the brilliant Lamis Amar (first prize winner at this year’s TheaterNetto), a staged play reading featuring Amar and Halifa Natur among others.

Al Saraya presents Hanoch Levin’s The Business of Living – with Hebrew subtitles, and there’s a reading from the works of Syrian poet Nizar Kabani.


Related Content

The Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra
May 9, 2018
Concert Review: JBO French Baroque

By URY EPPSTEIN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut